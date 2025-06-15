Luis Diaz ‘Turns Down’ Huge Contract Offer Amid Barcelona, Saudi Speculation
Luis Díaz’s desire to join Barcelona is so fierce that the Liverpool forward has reportedly turned down a “multi-million-dollar” contract offer from the Reds to prioritise a move to Catalonia.
The Colombian forward has long been linked with the reigning Spanish champions, yet had previously batted away any speculation by reiterating his love of all things Liverpool. However, that stance took a dramatic shift at the start of June when Díaz revealed that he was in active discussions with other clubs.
“The transfer market is opening, and we’re trying to arrange what’s best for us,” Díaz shrugged. “I’m waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool gives us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I’ll be happy.”
It appears that Liverpool’s initial extension offer was not good enough for Díaz, whose contract expires in 2027, according to Mundo Deportivo. The jet-heeled winger is said to be “only thinking about Barça,” and so had no hesitation turning down Liverpool’s “multi-million-dollar” proposal.
Díaz supposedly “doesn’t feel valued” by Liverpool—a stance which may perhaps be impacted by the impending arrival of Florian Wirtz and the swollen salary he stands to earn. While the incoming German will reportedly pocket up to £245,000 ($330,000) per week, Díaz is thought to be on a weekly wage of £55,000 ($75,000).
The former Porto star could earn considerably more if he accepts the reported offers from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are thought to be in search of another forward to play alongside the ageing star, who is set to remain in Riyadh after his own contractual uncertainty.
Barcelona’s precarious financial situation ensures that they cannot match the sums Liverpool would be willing to offer—let alone the riches promised by Saudi Arabia. Yet, Mundo Deportivo claim that Díaz would lower his demands just for the privilege of playing for Barcelona. How many minutes the Colombian would actually be afforded is another matter entirely, considering Hansi Flick already has two Ballon d’Or contenders to choose from on each flank.