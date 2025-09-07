The Best Free Agents Still Available After Deadline Day
The transfer deadline has passed in the majority of top divisions across the world but some big names are still awaiting their next chapter.
The window might have slammed shut but business can still be completed in the free agent market, with stars of yesteryear currently available for absolutely nothing—well, in transfer fees at least.
An array of high-profile players are desperate to find their next employer having departed their former sides over the summer, but will any club take a punt on them?
Here are the best free agents currently on the market.
Takehiro Tomiyasu
- Last Club: Arsenal
- Age: 26
Takehiro Tomiyasu’s time at Arsenal has been one of misfortune. The versatile defender arrived from Bologna in 2021 and totalled 81 appearances for the Gunners, but only one of those came last season as long-term injuries sidelined him for the campaign. With the Japan international’s injury issues persisting into the summer, he agreed to terminate his contract with the north Londoners.
Tomiyasu’s deal was set to expire next summer anyway, with Arsenal unable to sell him due to his injury status. A mutual termination suited both parties and now offers the 26-year-old a better opportunity of finding a new club at which game time would be more certain. Avoiding injury will be key to his future success.
Sergio Reguilón
- Last club: Tottenham Hotspur
- Age: 28
Sergio Reguilón has long been on the periphery at Tottenham Hotspur, with the Spaniard having spent uninspiring loan spells with Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford in recent years. Eventually, he departed permanently this summer following the expiration of his contract, but no suitors have appeared for the left back as of yet.
Reguilón, who made 73 appearances for Spurs following his move in 2020, might have to accept a less glamorous move in a bid to rebuild his career. He played just six times for Tottenham last term and desperately needs consistent minutes to rediscover his mojo.
Christian Eriksen
- Last club: Manchester United
- Age: 33
Christian Eriksen served his purpose at Man Utd but his time at Old Trafford came to a natural conclusion at the end of last season. He scored on his final appearance for the club in May and has since been searching for a new employer, showcasing his quality in the June international break with two goals and an assist for Denmark.
However, somewhat surprisingly, Eriksen remains unattached. Championship Wrexham were linked with a blockbuster move for the 33-year-old midfielder and former club Ajax were also touted as a potential destination, but no move has been forthcoming.
Surely someone will take a chance on Eriksen soon, with the veteran recently spotted training with Swedish side Malmö.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Last club: Beşiktaş
- Age: 32
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career has nosedived since his Liverpool exit in 2023. The former Arsenal star and 35-cap England international teamed up with Beşiktaş on a free transfer but now finds himself a free agent after just two years with the Turkish giants.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, who won everything on offer during his injury-hit time with Liverpool, made 50 appearances for Beşiktaş and scored on five occasions, but he ultimately failed to live up to expectations in Istanbul.
It feels inevitable that Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to England, perhaps joining a Championship side in an attempt to earn regular playing time.
Dele Alli
- Last club: Como
- Age: 29
Dele Alli’s tumultuous career took another twist in January when he joined Italian side Como as a free agent. However, he made just a single appearance for Cesc Fábregas’ side, and was unsurprisingly allowed to leave for nothing this summer.
The former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder will need to look elsewhere as he aims to rebuild his reputation, with the Championship having been mooted. Links With Birmingham City and Swansea City have surfaced and a move to the latter could be on the cards as Luka Modrić, who is part of the ownership group at the Welsh club, reportedly attempts to convince big names to drop into the second tier of English football.
Hakim Ziyech
- Last club: Al Duhail
- Age: 32
Once a £33 million signing for Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech finds himself a free agent aged just 32. He spent around 18 months with Turkish behemoths Galatasaray, before joining Qatari outfit Al Duhail for the second half of last term—scoring just once in 12 appearances.
Now the forward is looking for a new club and is reportedly attracting significant interest from Spain’s Elche, who were promoted back to La Liga last season. The Morocco international has never played in the division previously but would be a big fish in a small pond with Los Franjiverdes.
Lorenzo Insigne
- Last club: Toronto FC
- Age: 34
After three years in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC, Lorenzo Insigne finally called time on his North American adventure in July. After 76 appearances and 19 goals for the club, he’s now expected to make a return to Italy at the age of 34, last playing in his homeland for Napoli.
Which Serie A side captures his signature remains to be seen, but he’s been strongly linked with a reunion with former boss Maurizio Sarri, who’s currently managing Lazio. However, due to the club’s financial position and transfer ban, they would likely be unable to sign Insigne until the end of the calendar year.
Michail Antonio
- Last club: West Ham United
- Age: 35
Michail Antonio’s 10-year stint at West Ham United concluded over the summer as the 35-year-old said his farewells to those at the London Stadium. A horrific car crash saw him miss the second half of last season through injury and the Irons decided against renewing his expiring contract.
The Jamaica international revealed he was discussing his future with a number of clubs at the beginning of August, but he remains a free agent. He admitted he was in talks with clubs in England and abroad, but it remains to be seen where he will end up next.
The veteran forward could still be a useful asset at a lower level than the Premier League.
Patrick Bamford
- Last club: Leeds United
- Age: 32
Much like Antonio, Patrick Bamford said goodbye to his long-time club over the summer. After seven years with Leeds United, including two Championship titles and 60 goals for the Whites, he’s now searching for another club.
Leeds only confirmed Bamford’s departure at the end of August, meaning he hasn’t had long to discuss a transfer with other clubs. The 32-year-old striker blanked in all 18 of his appearances for the Whites last term but scored nine the previous term. He could be a handy rotation option for clubs in the Championship and below.