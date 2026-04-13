The 10 Best World Cup Songs Ever—Ranked

Every four years, when the World Cup rolls around, we’re treated to more than just the biggest spectacle in sports—we get a whole wave of new additions that come with it.

There are new mascots (from England’s World Cup Willie in 1966 to France’s iconic Footix in 1998), fresh kits unveiled for the global stage and new sticker books that fans scramble to collect.

Most notably, though, each tournament brings a new soundtrack.

From official anthems to commercial tie-ins and team songs, World Cup music has come in all shapes and styles—ranging from the sublime to the downright ridiculous. Whether it’s sweeping orchestral compositions, cheesy feel-good singalongs or outright pop bangers, there’s always something that sticks.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the 10 greatest World Cup songs of all time—taking into account not just official anthems, but any track that made a lasting impact on the biggest stage.

10. “El Mundial” by Buenos Aires Musical Symphony (1982)

Ennio Morricone is a legendary composer. | IMAGO/Future Image

To mark Argentina hosting the World Cup for the first time in 1978, FIFA turned to legendary composer Ennio Morricone—best known for his iconic film scores like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and A Fistful of Dollars—for the official anthem.



He didn’t disappoint. Morricone brought his signature cinematic, Spaghetti Western flair to the world of soccer, working with the Buenos Aires Symphony Orchestra to create a piece that was both dramatic and celebratory.



The composition unfolds almost like a tournament itself: a bold, attention-grabbing opening (the ceremony), lighter, more playful passages (the group stage), and then a steady build as horns, strings and vocals layer in (the knockout rounds), before culminating in a sweeping, all-encompassing finale that mirrors the World Cup final.



It almost feels like he knew exactly what he was doing ...

9. “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares (2022)

Nicki Minaj delivered some clever lines on "Tukoh Taka." | Universal Arabic

Qatar 2022 delivered an absolutely wild mix of official and unofficial World Cup songs—spanning Arabic, English, Chinese, French and more—designed to appeal to fans across the globe.



Most of them fell flat (including a bizarre collaboration between ’80s synth-pop legends Tears for Fears and Atlanta trap star Lil Baby that felt like a fever dream), but one track clearly stood out: Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ Fan Festival anthem “Tukoh Taka.”



Older fans might have recoiled at the first beat drop, but the song is a masterclass in cross-cultural pop: Myriam Fares’ insanely catchy hook (which translates from Arabic as “knock knock”), Maluma’s South American swagger, Nicki Minaj’s sharp, playful rhymes and Caribbean energy all ride over Play-N-Skillz’s smooth production.



In short, it’s the closest a World Cup song has ever come to being a bona fide club banger.

8. “Love Generation” by Bob Sinclar featuring Gary Pine (2006)

"Love Generation" had a gorgeous video, too. | Yellow Productions

Bob Sinclar’s “Love Generation”—a bright, sun-soaked dance anthem—debuted in 2005 and quickly became a global sensation, topping charts around the world.



Naturally, when the 2006 World Cup rolled into Germany, FIFA capatailized on the hype and made it the official mascot anthem. While the song itself remained unchanged, a new video featuring Goleo the lion brought it to life for the tournament.



With its playful whistles, warm acoustic guitar riff and Gary Pine’s soulful vocals (“Just look to the rainbow, you will see, sun will shine till eternity”), the track perfectly captured the World Cup’s essence: peace, love, unity and unbridled joy.

7. “Gloryland” by Daryl Hall and Sounds of Blackness (1994)

"Gloryland" is so cheesy, but so good. | Getty/Paul Natkin

“Gloryland” is an unapologetically cheesy power ballad that had everything you’d have expected for the 1994 World Cup, hosted by the United States: a sweeping orchestral backdrop, booming, Phil Collins–style drums, gospel choirs and religious undertones. Then there are the lyrics—equal parts earnest and over-the-top (“With a hunger in your heart / And with fire in your soul ...”), paired with the almost hilariously self-congratulatory refrain of “you’re here in Gloryland.”



Performed with full-throttle conviction by Daryl Hall—flowing blonde hair and all—the whole thing feels like a red, white and blue spectacle, a kind of stars-and-stripes anthem wrapped in stadium rock energy.



It’s big, it’s bold.

6. “Mundial 82” by Placido Domingo (1982)

Placido Domingo. | IMAGO

Spanish opera singer and 14-time Grammy Award winner Plácido Domingo was given the honor of recording the official anthem for the 1982 World Cup in Spain—and rather than tone down his renowned lírico-spinto tenor for a broader audience, he leaned all the way in.



The result was unapologetically Spanish (as it should have been, given the hosts), with a lively, theatrical feel that at times sounded closer to a bullfighting anthem than a traditional soccer song. But that was part of its charm.



Domingo’s booming chorus—belting out “El Mundial” (“The World Cup”) with full operatic power—gave the track a grand, celebratory feel that transcended language.

5. “Ramenez la coupe à la maison” by Vegedream (2018)

"Ramenez la coupe à la maison" is a classic, whether you’re French or not. | IMAGO/Panoramic

We’re bending the rules just a bit here—Vegedream’s “Ramenez la coupe à la maison” wasn’t an official World Cup anthem, but rather the French national team’s personal song for the tournament.



Translating to “Bring the Cup Back Home,” the track has Vegedream name-checking the entire French squad in between a catchy chorus of “Allez Les Bleus.” On paper, it might not sound like much—but it’s the rapper’s delivery that makes it unforgettable.



Whether he’s gliding along the beat as he calls out “N’Golo N’Golo, Kanté” or breaking into a celebratory shout with “Paul Pogbaaaaa,” the performance is impossible not to get stuck in your head—in the best way.



And then there’s the sight of the French team later celebrating at the Stade de France in Paris, singing and dancing in a circle while Vegedream performed live, Kanté held high in the air—a moment that, though not at the World Cup itself, was just as heartwarming as it was surreal.

4. “Carnaval de Paris” by Dario G (1998)

"Carnaval de Paris" remains an anthem to this day. | Chrysalis Records

Another unofficial but iconic World Cup anthem from 1998—Dario G absolutely knocked it out of the park with “Carnaval de Paris.”



The track’s unmistakable melody was inspired by a lesser-known soccer chant, but the English electronic trio took it to a global level.



Blaring horns, carnival-style drums, piano-driven breaks, and instruments from every corner of the world—from bagpipes to steel pans to accordions—transformed a simple folk-inspired tune (loosely based on “Oh My Darling, Clementine” and previously sung in the terraces of Sheffield Wednesday and FC Utrecht) into an upbeat, universal soccer anthem that still gets crowds dancing today.



Well done, guys. Truly well done.

3. “Waka Waka” by Shakira featuring Freshlyground (2010)

"Waka Waka, he-he!" | Epic

Shakira had the world in a stranglehold with her official anthem for the 2010 World Cup—“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”—an upbeat, feel-good track that blended African influences (including South African group Freshlyground) with her signature Latin pop flair. The result? A polished, global hit built around an irresistibly simple, unforgettable hook.



Even today, try walking up to someone and saying “Zamina-mina, hé-hé”—if they don’t instinctively reply “Waka waka, hé-hé,” it’d be a genuine surprise.



Sure, the lyrics leaned a little generic (it barely even references soccer) and at times felt like a slightly manufactured, almost cynical attempt to package and sell the first World Cup in Africa (“We are all Africa,” really?), but none of that really matters. That chorus is an earworm in a league of its own—one no other soccer anthem has managed to dig up.

2. “La Copa de la Vida (The Cup of Life)” by Ricky Martin (1998)

Go on, Ricky! | IMAGO/Oliver Behrendt

“Here we go! Ale, ale, ale! Go, go, go! Ale, ale, ale! Tonight’s the night we’re gonna celebrate—the cup of life!”



Those lyrics from the chorus of Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)”, the official anthem of the 1998 World Cup in France, tell you pretty much everything you need to know. There’s no deeper meaning, no subtlety—just pure, unfiltered celebration.



The song wasn’t tied to host nation France in any meaningful way (other than a single “Un, deux, trois!” late on) but Martin—a Puerto Rican global star—delivered something far broader: a universal party anthem to sing, dance, maybe even drink to—while soaking in the spectacle of the World Cup.



Powered by lively horns and driving drums, it’s undeniably cheesy—but also irresistibly fun. And in many ways, it felt like a preview of what was to come, with Martin releasing his smash hit “Livin’ la Vida Loca” just a year later—a track that shares strikingly similarities.

1. “Wavin' Flag” by K'naan (2010)

K'naan’s "Wavin' Flag" is the best World Cup song ever. | A&M Octone

Shakira may have had the official anthem for the 2010 World Cup, but K’naan gave the tournament its soul with “Wavin' Flag.”



Originally released in 2009 as a deeply personal reflection on war and displacement, the song was later reworked as Coca-Cola’s promotional anthem for the tournament. The so-called “Celebration Mix” swapped some of its heavier themes for a more uplifting, soccer-centric tone, complete with a rousing pre-chorus and polished production touches. On paper, turning a song about struggle into a global soccer anthem sounds risky—if not outright misguided.



But K’naan pulled it off. Audiences embraced it, and the track became a worldwide hit. Anchored by its powerful, emotional chorus (“When I get older, I will be stronger...”), delivered in K’naan’s raw, distinctive voice and backed by booming percussion and sweeping strings, it struck a rare balance between intimacy and grandeur.



Even in its reworked form, the song never lost its core message. If anything, it amplified it—capturing the idea that, for a brief moment, the world can come together, set aside its conflicts, and unite in celebration.



We’re not crying, you are.

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