Best Young Central Defenders in EA FC 25
With every passing year, the EA FC franchise (formerly known as FIFA) continues to grow in popularity, bringing a host of improvements with each new edition—including in EA FC 25, which was released in September 2024.
Whether you’re an Ultimate Team fan, a Career Mode aficionado, or a Pro Clubs advocate, there’s plenty to get stuck into—even if this isn’t the latest iteration.
No matter your game mode of choice, it’s always important to know who the best and brightest players are—and in EA FC, young talent is one of the most valuable assets you can have.
With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the best young central defenders (aged 23 or under) in EA FC 25.
We’re including any player who has a starting position of centre back in EA FC 25, with one standing head and shoulders above the rest.
Arsenal defender William Saliba is far and away the strongest young centre back in the game, with the Frenchman rated at 87 overall. Some would argue that’s still too low. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven boasts an impressive 82 rating—an upgrade of four from EA FC 24.
The best young women’s centre back is Colombian Manuela Vanegas, who also comes in at 82 for Real Sociedad Femenino. She has a potential of 88.
The impressive performances of Piero Hincapié for 2023-24 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen resulted in an 81 rating, while his teammate Odilon Kossounou—who’s on loan at Atalanta—is the same rating. They both have 86 potential and can develop into world-beaters with good physical attributes.
There is something in the water in Lisbon, with four Sporting CP players and one Benfica man making the 20 highest-potential young centre backs in EA FC 25. Ousmane Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Eduardo Quaresma and Zeno Debast all represent the 2023-24 Primeira Liga champions.
Manchester United have two high-potential young centre backs—one for the men’s and one for the women’s team—with Leny Yoro and Maya Le Tissier both having mammoth potentials. The latter can reach as high as 88 overall.
Young Centre Backs with Best Career Mode Potential in EA FC 25
Player
Club
Rating
Potential
Age
William Saliba
Arsenal
87
89
23
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
72
88
17
Manuela Vargas
Real Sociedad Femenino
82
88
23
Maya Le Tissier
Manchester United Women
81
88
22
Giorgio Scalvini
Atalanta
78
88
20
António Silva
Benfica
79
87
20
Gonçalo Inácio
Sporting CP
80
87
23
Lucas Beraldo
Paris Saint-Germain
77
86
20
Luka Vušković
Westerlo
64
86
17
Ousmane Diomande
Sporting CP
78
86
20
Leny Yoro
Manchester United
78
86
18
Cristhian Mosquera
Valencia
77
86
20
Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
82
86
23
Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
79
86
21
Piero Hincapié
Bayer Leverkusen
81
86
22
Zeno Debast
Sporting CP
76
86
20
Eduardo Quaresma
Sporting CP
76
86
22
Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
79
86
22
Odilon Kossounou
Atalanta
81
86
23
Ana Tejada
Utah Royals
77
85
22
Cheap Wonderkid Centre Backs in EA FC 25 Career Mode
Barcelona’s superstar wonderkid Pau Cubarsí is valued at just £4.6 million despite having 88 potential, though he’s almost certainly going to cost you more in EA FC 25. However, there are a host of other defenders valued at under £15 million worth examining.
Westerlo’s Luka Vušković and FC Nürnberg’s Finn Jeltsch are definitely worth scouting immediately in Career Mode, with low current ratings but enormous potential. Both are valued at as little as £1.4 million and are smart additions for a long-term project.
If you’re delving into women’s football—in Career Mode for the first time ever—then Chelsea’s Maelys Mpomé is valued at £14 million and has a potential rating of 85 overall. The French defender is already a strong performer at 76 overall.
Player
Club
Value
Potential
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
£4.6m
88
Luka Vušković
Westerlo
£1.4m
86
Zeno Debast
Sporting CP
£13m
86
Eduardo Quaresma
Sporting CP
£13m
86
Mario Gila
Lazio
£13m
85
Mika Mármol
Las Palmas
£13m
85
Maelys Mpomé
Chelsea Women
£14m
85
Finn Jeltsch
FC Nürnberg
£1.4m
84
Otávio
Porto
£10m
84
Christian Mawissa
Monaco
£5m
84