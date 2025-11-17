SI

Best Young Central Defenders in EA FC 25

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to young, talented centre backs in EA FC 25.

Barnaby Lane

William Saliba is one of EA FC 25's finest young stars.
William Saliba is one of EA FC 25's finest young stars. / IMAGO/News Images

With every passing year, the EA FC franchise (formerly known as FIFA) continues to grow in popularity, bringing a host of improvements with each new edition—including in EA FC 25, which was released in September 2024.

Whether you’re an Ultimate Team fan, a Career Mode aficionado, or a Pro Clubs advocate, there’s plenty to get stuck into—even if this isn’t the latest iteration.

No matter your game mode of choice, it’s always important to know who the best and brightest players are—and in EA FC, young talent is one of the most valuable assets you can have.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the best young central defenders (aged 23 or under) in EA FC 25.

Best Young Centre Backs in EA FC 25

Ousmane Diomande
Ousmane Diomande is a star in the making in EA FC 25. / IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

We’re including any player who has a starting position of centre back in EA FC 25, with one standing head and shoulders above the rest.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is far and away the strongest young centre back in the game, with the Frenchman rated at 87 overall. Some would argue that’s still too low. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven boasts an impressive 82 rating—an upgrade of four from EA FC 24.

The best young women’s centre back is Colombian Manuela Vanegas, who also comes in at 82 for Real Sociedad Femenino. She has a potential of 88.

The impressive performances of Piero Hincapié for 2023-24 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen resulted in an 81 rating, while his teammate Odilon Kossounou—who’s on loan at Atalanta—is the same rating. They both have 86 potential and can develop into world-beaters with good physical attributes.

There is something in the water in Lisbon, with four Sporting CP players and one Benfica man making the 20 highest-potential young centre backs in EA FC 25. Ousmane Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Eduardo Quaresma and Zeno Debast all represent the 2023-24 Primeira Liga champions.

Manchester United have two high-potential young centre backs—one for the men’s and one for the women’s team—with Leny Yoro and Maya Le Tissier both having mammoth potentials. The latter can reach as high as 88 overall.

Young Centre Backs with Best Career Mode Potential in EA FC 25

Player

Club

Rating

Potential

Age

William Saliba

Arsenal

87

89

23

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

72

88

17

Manuela Vargas

Real Sociedad Femenino

82

88

23

Maya Le Tissier

Manchester United Women

81

88

22

Giorgio Scalvini

Atalanta

78

88

20

António Silva

Benfica

79

87

20

Gonçalo Inácio

Sporting CP

80

87

23

Lucas Beraldo

Paris Saint-Germain

77

86

20

Luka Vušković

Westerlo

64

86

17

Ousmane Diomande

Sporting CP

78

86

20

Leny Yoro

Manchester United

78

86

18

Cristhian Mosquera

Valencia

77

86

20

Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur

82

86

23

Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig

79

86

21

Piero Hincapié

Bayer Leverkusen

81

86

22

Zeno Debast

Sporting CP

76

86

20

Eduardo Quaresma

Sporting CP

76

86

22

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

79

86

22

Odilon Kossounou

Atalanta

81

86

23

Ana Tejada

Utah Royals

77

85

22

Cheap Wonderkid Centre Backs in EA FC 25 Career Mode

Pau Cubarsí.
Pau Cubarsi has a bright future. / IMAGO/SOPA Images

Barcelona’s superstar wonderkid Pau Cubarsí is valued at just £4.6 million despite having 88 potential, though he’s almost certainly going to cost you more in EA FC 25. However, there are a host of other defenders valued at under £15 million worth examining.

Westerlo’s Luka Vušković and FC Nürnberg’s Finn Jeltsch are definitely worth scouting immediately in Career Mode, with low current ratings but enormous potential. Both are valued at as little as £1.4 million and are smart additions for a long-term project.

If you’re delving into women’s football—in Career Mode for the first time ever—then Chelsea’s Maelys Mpomé is valued at £14 million and has a potential rating of 85 overall. The French defender is already a strong performer at 76 overall.

Player

Club

Value

Potential

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

£4.6m

88

Luka Vušković

Westerlo

£1.4m

86

Zeno Debast

Sporting CP

£13m

86

Eduardo Quaresma

Sporting CP

£13m

86

Mario Gila

Lazio

£13m

85

Mika Mármol

Las Palmas

£13m

85

Maelys Mpomé

Chelsea Women

£14m

85

Finn Jeltsch

FC Nürnberg

£1.4m

84

Otávio

Porto

£10m

84

Christian Mawissa

Monaco

£5m

84

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

