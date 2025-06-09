Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay: Raphinha Returns to Spark the Selecao
Carlo Ancelotti gets a second chance at securing his first victory as Brazil’s new manager when the Seleção takes on Paraguay.
All eyes were on the former Real Madrid manager when he made his debut on the touchline for Brazil, but Ancelotti could only lead his new side to a goalless draw against Ecuador. The lackluster result left plenty to be desired for a Brazil team with superstars all over the pitch, but another chance to impress comes just four days later.
The Seleção hosts Paraguay in the second of its two June 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. The last time the two sides faced off, Paraguay walked away with a 1–0 victory. La Albirroja comes into the fixture on a nine-match unbeaten streak.
The good news for Ancelotti is he will have Raphinha back available for the all-important clash. The winger was suspended for Brazil’s match against Ecuador due to yellow card accumulation, but is now once again eligible to play.
Here’s what Brazil’s XI could look like against Paraguay.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay (4-3-3)
GK: Alisson—The Liverpool keeper did not have much to do against Ecuador, but he will hope to keep back-to-back clean sheets for the Seleção.
RB: Vanderson—Vanderson emerged as Brazil’s starting right back under Dorival Junior and has kept his place in the XI under Ancelotti.
CB: Marquinhos—The defender starred for Paris Saint-Germain in their historic quadruple-winning 2024–25 campaign. The pressure is now on Marquinhos to lead Brazil's backline.
CB: Alexsandro Ribeiro—With Éder Militão and Gabriel Magalhães out injured, Ribeiro gets the nod alongside Marquinhos. The center back impressed in his debut last time out and will hope to put in a similar performance against Paraguay.
LB: Alex Sandro—Left back has been a weak spot for Brazil ever since Marcelo retired, and Sandro is the next man up to try and impress on the left flank. The 34-year-old will have the tough task of locking down Miguel Almirón.
CM: Bruno Guimarães—The 27-year-old helped Newcastle United end their 56-year trophy drought this past season and will be one of Ancelotti’s most important players moving forward.
CM: Casemiro—The Manchester United midfielder returned to international action for the first time in two years against Ecuador. Casemiro won the most duels (10) and made the most tackles (5) in the match.
CM: Gerson—Gerson is set to make his 14th career appearance for Brazil. The 28-year-old had a forgetful performance on Thursday and will hope to have more of an impact on the game in São Paulo.
RW: Raphinha—Raphinha’s return from suspension is a major boost for the Seleção. The winger recorded 56 goal contributions in 57 appearances for Barcelona under Hansi Flick last season.
ST: Matheus Cunha—After Richarlison failed to impress up top against Ecuador, expect Cunha to get the nod in Tuesday’s clash. The forward has just one career goal in his 14 appearances for Brazil.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—All eyes will once again be on Vinícius Júnior. The Real Madrid superstar has yet to truly translate his club performances to his national team, and it is up to Ancelotti to help the 24-year-old reach his full potential.