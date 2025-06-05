Why Raphinha Isn’t Playing for Brazil vs. Ecuador
Brazil will be without the suspended Raphinha when the Seleção takes on Ecuador in Carlo Ancelotti’s first match in charge.
The Barcelona superstar must serve a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation and therefore will miss out on Brazil’s first of two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June. Ancelotti will have to get by without one of his best players at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on June 5.
Raphinha is coming off a career-best season at Barcelona. The Brazilian recorded 34 goals and 22 assists across all competitions in his first season under Hansi Flick. The Catalans went on to secure a domestic treble, beating out Real Madrid in La Liga, the Copa del Rey final and the Spanish Super Cup final.
There will be a gaping hole in Brazil’s front line without Raphinha, as well as Neymar and Rodrygo. Instead, Ancelotti will have to rely on Vinícius Júnior to lead his attack against Ecuador.
The pressure will be on the Italian manager to get Brazil back to winning ways as quickly as possible. The five-time FIFA World Cup champions have recently underwhelmed; Brazil crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Copa América 2024 in the quarterfinals, and have only managed six wins in their 14 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Most recently, the Seleção suffered an embarrassing 4–1 defeat to an Argentina side without Lionel Messi. Dorival Junior was relieved of his duties following the poor loss.
The good news for Ancelotti and the Seleção is Raphinha will return from suspension and be available to play against Paraguay on June 10.