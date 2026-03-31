Brazil vs. Croatia—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brazil and Croatia conclude their March windows by facing off for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2018 finalists were unfancied at the previous tournament, but upset the odds by reaching the semifinals. Five-time world champions Brazil was slain on its way, with Croatia knocking the Seleção out on penalties in the quarterfinals after Bruno Petković cancelled out Neymar‘s stunning opener in extra time.

Still led by long-time manager Zlatko Dalić, Croatia shook off a miserable Euro 2024 campaign to qualify rather serenely for this summer’s tournament, and it enters Tuesday’s friendly off the back of an impressive 2–1 victory over Colombia.

Brazil, on the contrary, fought tooth and nail to qualify amid a tumultuous campaign, and it was beaten by European opposition at the start of this international break. The Seleção were outclassed by France at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, losing 2–1 despite Dayot Upamecano’s dismissal at the start of the second half.

Brazil vs. Croatia Score Prediction

Croatia Frustrate Depleted Brazil

Croatia beat Colombia last time out. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Croatia responded brilliantly from an early setback against Colombia, and now it’s targeting a first-ever win over Brazil inside 90 minutes.

With the Seleção boasting a group of players that looks comparatively weak to how they should line up in North America this summer, there’s a chance for the Europeans to claim another statement triumph and set themselves up nicely for a tournament they’ve excelled in as of late.

Brazil, meanwhile, can ill-afford back-to-back defeats. While Croatia are just four places below in FIFA’s world rankings, Ancelotti will know that he’ll come under heavy scrutiny at this early juncture if his team are swept aside on Tuesday evening.

Croatia’s Form : Zlatko Dalić’s side struggled their way through 2024, underwhelming at the Euros, but Croatia looked reenergised in World Cup qualifying and hasn’t tasted defeat in over a year. The 2018 World Cup finalists have won nine of their 10 previous outings, drawing the other.

: Zlatko Dalić’s side struggled their way through 2024, underwhelming at the Euros, but Croatia looked reenergised in World Cup qualifying and hasn’t tasted defeat in over a year. The 2018 World Cup finalists have won nine of their 10 previous outings, drawing the other. Brazil’s Record Away From Home : Brazil’s woes on its travels continued against France at Gillette Stadium after it won just two of its away qualifiers for the World Cup.

: Brazil’s woes on its travels continued against France at Gillette Stadium after it won just two of its away qualifiers for the World Cup. Depleted Seleção: Carlo Ancelotti is bereft of quality at fullback, and now he’s without a premier attacker through injury. Raphinha is certainly out of this game, and Vinicius Junior has been dealing with a hamstring issue, likely limiting their ability to unlock a typically stubborn Croatian defense.

Prediction: Brazil 1–1 Croatia

Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia

Brazil have a couple of notable injury concerns. | FotMob

Brazil has been rocked by two notable injury setbacks after the defeat to France. After learning that Raphinha had suffered a hamstring injury that’ll rule him out for the next five weeks, Vinicius Junior’s status for Tuesday’s game was thrust into doubt.

The Real Madrid star missed training over the weekend due to hamstring discomfort, and Los Blancos will be keen for their former manager, Ancelotti, to take a cautious stance. Vini Jr could be limited to a cameo role in Orlando.

A reshuffled attack could see Endrick work alongside João Pedro, while exciting youngster Rayan is in contention to make his Brazil debut. Matheus Cunha should keep his spot.

Brazil is without the likes of Alisson and Gabriel this month, and Bento may get a chance between the posts against Croatia after Ederson got the nod on Thursday. The center back pairing should be unchanged, given the lack of alternatives.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Croatia (4-2-3-1): Bento; Ibañez, Bremer, Pereira, Kaiki; Casemiro, Santos; Rayan, João Pedro, Cunha; Endrick.

Croatia Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

The old-timers are still going. | FotMob

Dalić was once a 4-3-3 man, but Croatia’s manager has wisely evolved with the personnel available to him. He’s likely to stick with a 3-5-2 against Brazil, which allows him to pack the midfield while also boasting a pair of outlets up top.

Veteran Ivan Perišić is showing no signs of slowing down and has previously thrived as a wingback at club level. Luka Modrić could also return to the starting XI after featuring off the bench against Colombia. Ivan Rakitić and Marcelo Brozović are no longer options alongside Modrić, but Croatia is nonetheless blessed with another exciting generation of midfield maestros.

Martin Baturina and Petar Sučić could be used in Dalić’s engine room here.

Teenage center back sensation Luka Vušković is one to keep an eye on in Orlando. He scored in the 2–1 win over Colombia.

Croatia predicted lineup vs. Brazil (3-5-2): Livaković; Stanišić, Pongračić, Vušković; Pašalić, Baturina, Sučić, Modrić, Perišić; Kramarić, Budimir.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Croatia Kick Off?

Location : Orlando, Florida

: Orlando, Florida Stadium : Camping World Stadium

: Camping World Stadium Date : Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, April 1

: Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, April 1 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (April 1)

How to Watch Brazil vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX Canada Not televised Mexico ESPN, Disney+ Premium

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