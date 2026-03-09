Military Police Intervene As Mass Brawl in Brazil Leads to 23 Red Cards

No fewer than 23 red cards were shown after a huge on-field brawl brought Sunday’s Campeonato Mineiro final between Cruzeiro and Atlético Mineiro to an abrupt end.

Former Juventus striker Kaio Jorge had struck midway through the second half to put Cruzeiro ahead and Atlético’s bid to respond lasted until the sixth minute of stoppage time, when a tangle between Atlético goalkeeper Everson and Cruzeiro winger Christian sparked all-out chaos.

With just 30 seconds left on the clock, Everson clearly took exception to what he felt was a late tackle from the winger. The goalkeeper tackled Christian to the ground and put both knees on to his chest, even going over his face, before getting off and aggressively leaning over the stricken winger.

A number of Cruzeiro players jumped in—literally—to defend their teammate which, predictably, drew a response from Atlético. Soon, both benches had emptied as a major fight erupted, with military police called in to break up the two sets of players as punches and flying kicks were thrown around over the 10 minutes that followed.

Referee Matheus Candançan requested a police escort away from the field, ending the match without actually dishing out any punishments. However, his report on the incident confirmed no fewer than 23 red cards.

Every Player Sent Off After Shocking Brawl

The reaction of Everson (top) sparked the enormous fight. | IMAGO/Onzex Press e Imagens

Cruzeiro: Cássio, Fagner, Fabrício Bruno, João Marcelo, Villalba, Kauã Prates, Christian, Lucas Romero, Matheus Henrique, Walace, Gerson, Kaio Jorge

Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Gabriel Delfim, Preciado, Lyanco, Ruan Tressoldi, Junior Alonso, Renan Lodi, Alan Franco, Alan Minda, Cassierra, Hulk

Hulk: Referee to Blame for Ugly Scenes

Hulk was among those sent off. | Gledston Tavares/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

One of the 11 players sent off for Atlético was club captain and legendary striker Hulk. The 39-year-old, formerly of Porto and Zenit St. Petersburg in Europe, threw plenty of punches of his own as he made the most of his his famous physique.

While the incident could be traced back to the clash between Everson and Christian, Hulk felt tensions had only been allowed to rise so high because of a poor performance from the referee.

“I told the referee from the beginning of the game that things were going to go wrong,” Hulk reflected. “He lacked character.

“If he has to send off one, two, three players, he should send them off! He was afraid to referee the final. But he has no personality.

“I don’t recall [previously] participating in any act of violence during a football match. I will never tire of apologizing. We try to calm things down, but when your blood is hot, you see a teammate being attacked, you automatically react. But it could have been avoided.”

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC