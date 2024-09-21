Brentford Shocks Tottenham Hotspur With Bryan Mbuemo Goal Inside 30 Seconds
For the second straight week, Brentford has found itself up 1-0 early on the road against a quality opponent.
Last week, the Bees scored inside 30 seconds at the Etihad Stadium to stun Manchester City thanks to Yoane Wissa's close–range header. Although Brentford would go on to lose the match, it was still an electric start from Thomas Frank's team.
Fast forward to Matchweek 5 and the Bees did the exact same against Tottenham Hotspur in the first 30 seconds. Spurs' backline fell asleep as neither Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven could keep out the the strike from Bryan Mbeumo.
Keane Lewis-Potter, who was involved in Wissa's goal at the Etihad Stadium, grabbed the assist with a cross into the box that Mbeumo hammered home with a volleyed finish.
The goal was Mbeumo's fourth of the campaign as the Bees were humming early on. Tottenham went on to equalize seven minutes later through Dominic Solanke. Both teams continue to chase for a crucial three points as they try to push themselves up the Premier League table.