Bruno Fernandes Explains Biggest Change Michael Carrick Has Made at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has hailed the impact of Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick, whose willingness to let players operate with freedom on the pitch has helped inspire a four-game winning streak.

A 2–0 win over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday means Carrick becomes just the third manager in United history to win their first four competitive matches. His predecessor, Ruben Amorim, never recorded four straight wins across his 63 games in charge.

“I think Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility, but also some freedom to take the responsibility on the pitch during the decisions that are needed,” Fernandes told TNT Sports after the win over Spurs.

“He’s very good with the words and I think he still remembers when I told him last time he was our manager, for our last game, and I was sure Michael could be a great manager and now he is showing it.

“We hope we can help him even more so everyone can see, not just us as the players, that we are good players and that is why we are at Manchester United, but also the staff is very good.”

How Carrick Has Turned Things Around at Man Utd

Carrick is open to staying at Man Utd. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

United look unrecognisable from the side that struggled under Amorim over the past year—perhaps because they are.

Amorim was prepared to fall on the sword of his 3-4-2-1 formation, asking players to leave their preferred roles and force themselves to adapt to a system which never really looked like working in the Premier League.

Such a ridig tactical system seems to have hampered United, who have clearly benefited from the reset provided by Carrick.

For Carrick, the best tactic may well be no tactic at all. There have never been doubts about the quality of this United squad—particularly after the summer transfer window—and the interim boss is simply letting his best players do what they do best: play.

Fernandes has been among the greatest beneficiaries of the change in the dugout. No longer locked into a midfield pivot, the attacking midfielder is back pulling the strings and involving himself in the final third because he is given the freedom to do so, safe in the knowledge that those behind him can offer the support he needs.

Kobbie Mainoo is there behind Fernandes, free to dictate tempo in a system which works to his strengths, while the restoration of the four-man defence with which the players are most comfortable has worked wonders for everyone involved.

Carrick has made it clear he would be interested in staying at Old Trafford beyond this season. As the boss correctly points out, this early form should not impact United’s long-term planning in the dugout, but more victories will soon make Carrick’s case an impossible one to ignore.

