Bruno Fernandes ‘Sets Bold Man Utd Expectation’ After Saudi Transfer Decision
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is focused solely on helping the Red Devils rediscover their best form and is even said to believe Ruben Amorim’s side have what it takes to qualify for the Champions League this season.
United arrived at the international break sitting 10th in the Premier League standings after a 2–0 victory over Sunderland—their third win of the campaign—helped ease the pressure on Amorim’s shoulders.
It was a step in the right direction for United and one which Fernandes, according to BBC Sport, believes is long overdue.
The Portugal international has fully bought into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s long-term vision for United but also believes the team is capable of competing in the short term. He is said to have expressed confidence United can climb into the top five in the Premier League table and earn a spot in next season’s Champions League.
Such a finish would represent a significant upturn in form from last season, when United finished 15th as their points total (42) was closer to the relegation zone than the top five.
Saudi Transfer Not an Option for Fernandes
Fernandes has repeatedly stressed his commitment to United. He turned down a switch to Saudi Arabia in the summer, confirming he did not hesitate to snub the approach when United revealed their desire to continue working together.
A difficult start to the season has seen suggestions clubs from the Middle East could once again try and tempt United into cashing in on the Portugal international but, once again, Fernandes indicated a desire to stay.
Fernandes is not interested in a move away from Old Trafford but has admitted he will not cause any issues for the club if they decide to accept an offer for his services.
While a transfer to Saudi Arabia is not thought to appeal to Fernandes, he would look for another club if asked to do so by United.