Bruno Fernandes Potential Destinations—Ranked
Since arriving at Manchester United in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been one of—if not the—most consistent performers at the club, delivering goals and assists with remarkable regularity even when those around him have struggled to keep pace.
Now, though, his future at Old Trafford has been called into question.
The United captain recently sparked speculation about his future in two separate interviews that appeared to contradict one another.
Fernandes first suggested the club may be open to selling him this summer, claiming they wanted him out last year but “did not have the courage” to say so. However, he later seemed to soften those remarks, admitting that United had twice asked him to stay during moments when he could have moved on.
With those remarks sparking fresh speculation and the revelation of a release clause in his contract, his long-term future is suddenly uncertain. The Portugal international is under contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, but reports suggest a summer exit is not off the table.
With that in mind, here is a ranked look at the potential destinations Fernandes could consider if he does leave Manchester United.
5. Real Madrid
In his first interview, in which he claimed United wanted him to leave, Fernandes also revealed his personal preference for where he would go next if given the choice.
“I would like to try the Spanish league because I’ve never played in Spain,” he said. “I would like to play for one of the clubs in Italy that competes for big aims like the league title, especially because I really enjoyed living in Italy.”
In Spain, only two clubs would realistically be able to afford him and offer a destination befitting a player of his quality—Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial struggles, Madrid would appear the safer bet. That said, with Los Blancos already stacked in midfield, it is difficult to imagine them actively pursuing a move.
Likelihood Rating: 1/10
4. AS Roma/Serie A
While he listed Spain first and mentioned Portugal, Fernandes’s nod to Italy, where he made his name with Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria, is telling, particularly given how seamless a transition the lifestyle would be.
As with Spain, however, any move would almost certainly need to be to a club competing at the very top of the table rather than a sentimental return to his former sides—AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Juventus and Roma all fit that bill.
Any of those clubs could be realistic destinations, but an interesting wrinkle emerged when Fernandes spoke with Rio Ferdinand on his podcast. The United captain compared his own sense of loyalty to that of Francesco Totti at Roma—the Italian icon who spent his entire career with the capital club and is now revered as a legend.
It is conjecture, of course, but Fernandes’s admiration for Totti only adds fuel to the idea that, if Italy is next, Roma could hold a particular appeal.
Likelihood Rating: 2/10
3. Sporting CP
In addition to listing Spain and Italy as potential destinations, Fernandes also admitted he would be open to returning to former club Sporting CP.
“I’ve already thought about returning to Portugal ... the first option would be Sporting. To be happy, like it was with Sporting. But I don’t want to ruin the image that was left,” he said.
Romantic as the idea is, factors such as wages, a potential transfer fee and Sporting’s lack of competitiveness in Europe make a return unlikely for now. Perhaps in a few years, as Fernandes’s career approaches its twilight, it could become a more realistic option.
Likelihood Rating: 4/10
2. Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have been widely touted as a potential next destination for Fernandes should he leave United—and it is easy to see why.
His reported release clause would not be beyond the German side’s budget—even if Bayern tend to operate under stricter financial controls than many of Europe’s other heavyweights—while the opportunity to win trophies and compete deep into the Champions League would surely appeal to the midfielder.
Wages could prove a stumbling block, but with Fernandes still operating at an elite level and seemingly determined to remain among the game’s best, a move to the Allianz Arena would make perfect sense.
Likelihood Rating: 5/10
1. Al Hilal/Saudi Arabia
Fernandes’s recent comments about his United career came amid reports that he was the subject of a huge summer bid from Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal said to be willing to pay around £100 million ($133.8 million) and offer wages of up to £700,000 ($936,000) a week.
The Portuguese star rejected the move, admitting: “I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money.”
If he is to depart this summer, a big-money switch to Saudi Arabia appears the most likely outcome—whether with Al Hilal or another club prepared to spend heavily to secure his signature.
At 31, while Fernandes still has plenty left in the tank, it feels increasingly unlikely that one of Europe’s elite clubs would be willing to invest that kind of money in a player entering the latter stages of his career.
Likelihood Rating: 7/10