Bukayo Saka Reveals Ultimate Ambition After Signing New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal have confirmed Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with the club, as the player himself details the “legacy” he wants to leave with the Gunners.

The length of the contract has not been officially disclosed, but reports in the days prior to the announcement stated it is a five-year contract that will run to 2031.

Saka has already played almost 300 first-team games for Arsenal since making his debut aged 17 in 2018 and has often captained the side in usual skipper Martin Øegaard’s absence.

“I’m feeling amazing. I think it's a fantastic moment for my family and for me,” he told club media. “I feel immense joy to continue my journey at this club. For me, it was an easy commitment and I just hope to win everything here.

“The journey that I’ve been on, from where I started to where I am now, and the journey the team’s been on as well, is a special one.

“I believe the next few years are going to be the years that we get over the line, and we’re able to win trophies and make history for this club. We're back where we belong, fighting for everything.”

Saka’s Desire to Win Trophies

Arsenal are on a six-year trophy drought stretching back to 2020, while the club was last crowned Premier League champions at the end of 2003–04. Three near misses in recent seasons could become a fourth after Wednesday night’s latest stumble, but Saka is determined.

“When I reflect at the end of my career, I want to be able to look back and see a kid that started aged seven, eight years old on trial for Arsenal and then went the whole way to win every trophy that there is available to win,” the winger explained.

“That’s the legacy that I want to create, and when I reflect at the end of my career, that’s what I want to see. That would make me happy.”

Saka’s New Position Could be Key to Breaking Arsenal Records

Saka is on course to become an Arsenal legend. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Saka could eventually have his name all over the Arsenal history books.

The two most prestigious club records are most appearances and all-time top goalscorer and both are just about within reach for Saka if he spends the rest of his career with the Gunners.

The appearance record is held by David O’Leary and has stood at 722 since the Irishman played his final game for the club in 1993, 18 years on from his debut.

Saka is currently on 297 and has averaged 44 appearances across his first six full seasons in the Arsenal first-team. If he keeps up the same level for another 10 years would be challenging the record by the time he reaches 34 years of age.

To extend a career at the highest level that long is far from impossible but may require Saka to tweak and adapt his game over time—we’ve already seen him begin to thrive in a central No. 10 in recent appearances, which is kinder on the body and more sustainable than being an electric winger.

Thierry Henry’s Arsenal goal record—228—will be much tougher to reach, if not yet impossible. Certainly, Saka could cement himself well inside the top 10, requiring 125 goals, and perhaps even as high as second—currently Ian Wright’s 185—without unreasonable expectations.

Saka has 78 Arsenal goals under his belt at this stage of his career. His best single season tally is 20 (2023–24), while he hit 15 the year before and would likely have got close to 20 again last season but for a four-month injury layoff. Moving centrally on a regular basis could help up his numbers.

To break Henry’s record would require 14 or 15 goals a season, depending on how many he finishes with in 2025–26, for a decade, which is unbelievable consistency and a huge ask. The longer Saka plays on, the lower that season average would be.

