Burnley vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Premier League champions have won the last five meetings between the two clubs.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool make the trip to newly-promoted Burnley.
Liverpool make the trip to newly-promoted Burnley. / Joe Prior / Visionhaus / Getty Images

Liverpool are seeking a fourth successive victory at the beginning of the Premier League season when they travel to newly promoted Burnley on Sunday.

Liverpool were far from convincing in high-scoring wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle United—the stark contrast between their attacking brilliance and defensive disorganisation underscored. However, improvements were made against last season’s runners-up Arsenal before the international break and Dominik Szoboszlai’s thunderous free kick secured a crucial 1–0 win.

On paper, the clash with Burnley is Liverpool’s simplest fixture to date, and recent history supports that theory. The Reds have won their last five meetings with the Clarets, only conceding once during said duels.

Burnley know the scale of their task but miracles can happen in the Premier League. Their usually watertight defence has been understandably leakier in the top flight, conceding six in battles with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but the Lancashire outfit did keep a clean sheet in a 2–0 win over Sunderland in their only home league match of the term.

Regardless of form, the Clarets will need perfection to thwart the reigning Premier League champions.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.

What Time Does Burnley vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

  • Location: Burnley, England
  • Stadium: Turf Moor
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
  • Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Michael Oliver
  • VAR: Paul Tierney

Burnley vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Burnley: 0 wins
  • Liverpool: 5 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Liverpool 3–1 Burnley (February 10, 2024) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Burnley

Liverpool

Man Utd 3–2 Burnley - 30/08/25

Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25

Burnley 2–1 Derby - 26/08/25

Newcastle 2–3 Liverpool - 25/08/25

Burnley 2–0 Sunderland - 23/08/25

Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth - 15/08/25

Tottenham 3–0 Burnley - 16/08/25

Crystal Palace 2–2 (3–2p) Liverpool - 10/08/25

Burnley 0–1 Lazio - 09/08/25

Liverpool 3–2 Athletic Club - 04/08/25

How to Watch Burnley vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go

Burnley Team News

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker will be tasked with stifling Cody Gakpo. / Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Burnley are expected to be without the trio of Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer this weekend but have a clean bill of health otherwise. Significant changes are unlikely from their spirited performance at Old Trafford before the break.

Summer signing Florentino Luís could be handed his debut after his loan move from Benfica, with the Portuguese midfielder providing some quality and depth in the centre of the pitch.

Burnley have leaned on Jaidon Anthony’s creativity in the opening weeks of the season and the winger has not disappointed with two goals and an assist. Josh Cullen, who scored an unfortunate own goal at Old Trafford last time out, has also been integral to their attacking play from midfield with two goal contributions.

Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Burnley
Parker may retain the same XI that was beaten by Man Utd. / FotMob

Burnley predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Walker, Ekdal, Estève, Hartman; Cullen, Ugochukwu; Larsen, Mejbri, Anthony; Foster.

Liverpool Team News

Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool.
Alexander Isak could make his debut in some capacity. / Liverpool

All eyes will be on Alexander Isak this weekend as he awaits his Liverpool debut. Arne Slot has insisted a cautious approach will be taken when integrating the £125 million ($169.5 million) striker, who was sparingly used by Sweden over the international break as he made his return to normality.

The ex-Newcastle United striker could be involved in the travelling matchday squad but won’t start at Turf Moor, with Hugo Ekitiké continuing to lead the line until Isak regains full match fitness.

It remains unclear whether Jeremie Frimpong will make his comeback after missing the last two matches, with Slot’s previous comments having suggested a return after the September international period. The right back doesn’t need to be rushed back given Szoboszlai’s excellent performances in his place.

However, the Dutch coach has confirmed he will be without Curtis Jones for the journey to Burnley due to an injury sustained against Arsenal.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley

Liverpool
Slot could name an unchanged XI from victory against Arsenal. / FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

Burnley vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Burnley’s impenetrable defence was their selling point in the Championship but they have already found life far more challenging against the attacking muscle of the Premier League’s richest sides. Liverpool have managed eight goals from their opening three matches and should continue to purr in the final third at Turf Moor.

An extra day to prepare after the international break should serve the Reds well and they will be expected to saunter to victory against their recently promoted adversaries.

Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities mean Burnley will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet, but it’s likely to be nothing more than a consolation against the defending champions.

Prediction: Burnley 1–4 Liverpool

