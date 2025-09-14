Burnley vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are seeking a fourth successive victory at the beginning of the Premier League season when they travel to newly promoted Burnley on Sunday.
Liverpool were far from convincing in high-scoring wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle United—the stark contrast between their attacking brilliance and defensive disorganisation underscored. However, improvements were made against last season’s runners-up Arsenal before the international break and Dominik Szoboszlai’s thunderous free kick secured a crucial 1–0 win.
On paper, the clash with Burnley is Liverpool’s simplest fixture to date, and recent history supports that theory. The Reds have won their last five meetings with the Clarets, only conceding once during said duels.
Burnley know the scale of their task but miracles can happen in the Premier League. Their usually watertight defence has been understandably leakier in the top flight, conceding six in battles with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but the Lancashire outfit did keep a clean sheet in a 2–0 win over Sunderland in their only home league match of the term.
Regardless of form, the Clarets will need perfection to thwart the reigning Premier League champions.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Burnley vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Burnley, England
- Stadium: Turf Moor
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Burnley vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Burnley: 0 wins
- Liverpool: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Liverpool 3–1 Burnley (February 10, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Burnley
Liverpool
Man Utd 3–2 Burnley - 30/08/25
Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25
Burnley 2–1 Derby - 26/08/25
Newcastle 2–3 Liverpool - 25/08/25
Burnley 2–0 Sunderland - 23/08/25
Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth - 15/08/25
Tottenham 3–0 Burnley - 16/08/25
Crystal Palace 2–2 (3–2p) Liverpool - 10/08/25
Burnley 0–1 Lazio - 09/08/25
Liverpool 3–2 Athletic Club - 04/08/25
How to Watch Burnley vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Burnley Team News
Burnley are expected to be without the trio of Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer this weekend but have a clean bill of health otherwise. Significant changes are unlikely from their spirited performance at Old Trafford before the break.
Summer signing Florentino Luís could be handed his debut after his loan move from Benfica, with the Portuguese midfielder providing some quality and depth in the centre of the pitch.
Burnley have leaned on Jaidon Anthony’s creativity in the opening weeks of the season and the winger has not disappointed with two goals and an assist. Josh Cullen, who scored an unfortunate own goal at Old Trafford last time out, has also been integral to their attacking play from midfield with two goal contributions.
Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Burnley predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Walker, Ekdal, Estève, Hartman; Cullen, Ugochukwu; Larsen, Mejbri, Anthony; Foster.
Liverpool Team News
All eyes will be on Alexander Isak this weekend as he awaits his Liverpool debut. Arne Slot has insisted a cautious approach will be taken when integrating the £125 million ($169.5 million) striker, who was sparingly used by Sweden over the international break as he made his return to normality.
The ex-Newcastle United striker could be involved in the travelling matchday squad but won’t start at Turf Moor, with Hugo Ekitiké continuing to lead the line until Isak regains full match fitness.
It remains unclear whether Jeremie Frimpong will make his comeback after missing the last two matches, with Slot’s previous comments having suggested a return after the September international period. The right back doesn’t need to be rushed back given Szoboszlai’s excellent performances in his place.
However, the Dutch coach has confirmed he will be without Curtis Jones for the journey to Burnley due to an injury sustained against Arsenal.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Burnley vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Burnley’s impenetrable defence was their selling point in the Championship but they have already found life far more challenging against the attacking muscle of the Premier League’s richest sides. Liverpool have managed eight goals from their opening three matches and should continue to purr in the final third at Turf Moor.
An extra day to prepare after the international break should serve the Reds well and they will be expected to saunter to victory against their recently promoted adversaries.
Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities mean Burnley will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet, but it’s likely to be nothing more than a consolation against the defending champions.
Prediction: Burnley 1–4 Liverpool