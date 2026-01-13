Can Antoine Semenyo Play vs. Newcastle in Carabao Cup Semi-Final?

Antoine Semenyo is up and running for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola handing the club’s latest arrival a first start in Saturday’s FA Cup third round clash against Exeter City.

It was a serene outing for the Cityzens, who vented their frustrations from previous Premier League misgivings by running up the score against League One opposition. Semenyo, one of the top-flight’s stars of the 2025–26 campaign, kick-started his career in Manchester with a goal and an assist in the 10–1 rout ahead of a critical pair of fixtures in City’s season.

Before they travel across town for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday, Guardiola’s side visit St. James’ Park for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Newcastle United.

Trips to Tyneside are seldom enjoyable, especially under the lights, and there have been questions regarding the availability of their first January addition, given that Semenyo has already appeared in the competition for Bournemouth this season.

Here’s a rundown on the winger’s status for Tuesday’s cup tie.

Is Antoine Semenyo Cup-Tied for Man City in Carabao Cup?

Semenyo played for Bournemouth in their Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford in August. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

In previous seasons, Semenyo would’ve been cup-tied for Man City’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

The Ghanaian international featured off the bench for Bournemouth in their second round defeat to Brentford back in August, and the English Football League (EFL) once ruled that players could not feature for more than one club in the Carabao Cup in the same season.

However, there was a change to that rule ahead of the 2025–26 campaign. Players are now permitted to play for up to two clubs in the same competition, as long as it is not in the same round. As a result, Semenyo is eligible to feature on Tuesday night for his new club.

Cup-tied restrictions had been put in place across a range of competitions to prevent teams from buying players during the January transfer window to boost their chances of success during the later rounds. Such rules were relaxed by UEFA in 2018, and the English domestic cup competitions have finally followed suit.

The Football Association (FA) is also allowing players to represent up to two clubs during the same FA Cup campaign, starting from 2025–26.

Man City are thus among the first major beneficiaries of the change, but, on the other side of the coin, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe isn‘t too enthused: “Yeah, it was nice to find out that rule had changed after finding out they’d signed him," he said with a wry smile ahead of Tuesday’s game.

“I have to say that’s one rule change I probably wouldn’t be supportive of at this current moment.”

It’s now up to the Magpies to slow the destructive Ghanaian down, although Semenyo may be poised to start Tuesday’s game on the bench. Jérémy Doku is the more likely candidate to start down the left flank for the away side, but Guardiola will have one of the Premier League’s standout performers so far this season to call upon when he deems necessary.

