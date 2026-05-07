Canada’s Jesse Marsch Calls Out Premier League Manager As ‘Real Ass----’

Canada manager Jesse Marsch has labeled his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Roberto De Zerbi a “real, ass----“ for his treatment of the young midfielder Ismaël Koné during their time together at Marseille.

Koné has blossomed into one of Marsch’s most trusted internationals this season, cementing his spot in Canada’s starting XI while thriving at club level in Italy’s top flight with Sassuolo.

However, as Marsch was keen to point out during his appearance on Call It What You Want, Koné had to overcome “difficulties” at Marseille, which—to his mind—were caused by the outspoken manager at the time, De Zerbi.

The ’Difficulties’ De Zerbi Caused Koné at Marseille

Ismaël Koné (center) only made nine appearances for Marseille. | Christophe SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Marseille ironically published the incriminating evidence against their own manager. The French giants released weekly episodes of behind-the-scenes documentary in the summer of 2025 with unseen footage from matchdays, the dressing rooms and, crucially, the training pitch.

It was during one session that De Zerbi was caught on camera berating Koné, who had only been signed from Watford for around $14 million a few months earlier. “Oh my God!” De Zerbi is seen to shout while the players are conducting a small-sided passing game. “When I tell you to reduce the touches, reduce the touches!”

Koné argued: “I couldn’t play!” but was afforded little sympathy. After ordering the then-22-year-old to leave the session, De Zerbi yelled: “Call your agent, call your agent to come here!”

The player and coach had to be separated, and Koné was promptly loaned out to French rivals Rennes in February 2025. After four months in Ligue 1, the Canada international was loaned out again to Sassuolo last summer before permanently signing for the promoted side in February of this year.

‘Let Me Reiterate’—Marsch Doubles Down on De Zerbi Criticism

De Zerbi recently took over Tottenham Hotspur. | Lewis Storey/Danehouse/Getty Images)

“It wasn’t easy with De Zerbi and Marseille,” Marsch was at pains to stress while reviewing Koné’s impressive progress since leaving the south of France. “De Zerbi was a real, real ass---- with him and he stayed strong. He never doubted himself. He found a new situation, and now look at him flourishing.”

The podcast hosts were preparing to move on but Marsch interrupted to ram home his point: “Let me reiterate. De Zerbi was a real ass---- with him.”

Marsch did not spare Koné of some criticism, recognizing that he has grown as a player and person over recent years.

“You know, when I took over the team [Canada], I think Ismaël was a raw, talented person,” Marsch reflected. “And since then, I’ve talked to him a lot about discipline and concentration and everything from what that means in his daily life, in his nutrition, in his sleep habits, in the way he trains and the way he shows up every day, in the way he plays, in his overall intelligence.

“Going to Italy and playing for a team that was newly promoted, and having to fight through a situation like that in a very organized league, he’s played an incredibly important role in that team and had a great year.”

Sassuolo are already guaranteed top-flight survival and may even end the campaign in the top half of the Serie A table after a staggering first year since promotion. Koné could yet improve his personal development with a strong showing at this summer’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Canada. De Zerbi’s home nation, Italy, would have been scheduled to face Marsch’s Maple Leafs in Toronto had they qualified for the tournament.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC