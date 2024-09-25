Carabao Cup 2024–25 Fourth Round Draw: All Fixtures
Every match in the fourth round of this season's Carabao Cup competition.
The fourth round of the 2024–25 Carabao Cup has been drawn.
Most Premier League teams advanced to the next round outside of West Ham United, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham. Of those eliminated, only Fulham lost to a team outside of the top flight. Newcastle United plays AFC Wimbledon on Oct. 1 to determine the final team in the next round.
The fourth round of the competition begins on Oct. 28. Jamie Redknapp and Kevin Nolan conducted the draw.
Here's the full list of fourth round fixtures:
- Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday
- Southampton vs. Stoke City
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
- Winner of AFC Wimbledon/Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
- Manchester United vs. Leicester City
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
- Preston North End vs. Arsenal
- Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
