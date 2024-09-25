SI

Carabao Cup 2024–25 Fourth Round Draw: All Fixtures

Every match in the fourth round of this season's Carabao Cup competition.

Max Mallow

The Carabao Cup fourth round has been drawn.
The Carabao Cup fourth round has been drawn. / IMAGO/Gareth Evans/News Images
In this story:

The fourth round of the 2024–25 Carabao Cup has been drawn.

Most Premier League teams advanced to the next round outside of West Ham United, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham. Of those eliminated, only Fulham lost to a team outside of the top flight. Newcastle United plays AFC Wimbledon on Oct. 1 to determine the final team in the next round.

The fourth round of the competition begins on Oct. 28. Jamie Redknapp and Kevin Nolan conducted the draw.

Carabao Cup 2024–25 Fourth Round Draw: All Fixtures

Here's the full list of fourth round fixtures:

  • Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday
  • Southampton vs. Stoke City
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
  • Winner of AFC Wimbledon/Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
  • Manchester United vs. Leicester City
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
  • Preston North End vs. Arsenal
  • Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

feed

Published
Max Mallow

MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. An avid supporter of Arsenal, he spends way too much time trying to build up his Ultimate Team squad in EA FC each year while just having enough time to tweet anytime an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer