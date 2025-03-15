Carabao Cup Final: Liverpool and Newcastle United Combined XI
The Carabao Cup final kicks off Mar. 16 as Liverpool and Newcastle United battle for the honor of lifting the first of three English trophies.
Liverpool, just a few days removed from being eliminated in the Champions League, have a chance to immediately get back on track by lifting a trophy. After the Carabao Cup final, the Reds are just competing for the Premier League trophy.
For Newcastle United, their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons represents an opportunity to lift a domestic trophy for the first time in nearly 70 years.
It's a star-studded final featuring some of the best players in the world, but which Newcastle and Liverpool players make it into a combined XI?
Liverpool and Newcastle United Combined XI (4-3-3)
GK: Alisson—Nick Pope is a good goalkeeper, but he doesn't beat out Liverpool's number one. Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers not just in the Premier League, but the world.
RB: Kieran Trippier—Trippier is good enough to beat out Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the latter's injury guarantees the Newcastle United defender's spot. After returning to the league following a stint at Atletico Madrid, Trippier is one of the best right backs in England.
CB: Ibrahima Konate—Konate beats out Fabian Schar for the first center back spot. He is expected to train with the team ahead of the final. If fit, he starts and is a lock for the combined lineup.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain, the rock at the back, still the best defender in the world in many eyes. Van Dijk has been at his best this season in the league with Liverpool's defense conceding just 27 goals over 29 games, second to only Arsenal.
LB: Tino Livramento—Centrally it's Liverpool defenders. Out wide? Livramento pairs Trippier as the defensive line is split evenly between the two final sides.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman has been Liverpool's most improved player this season looking revitalized under Arne Slot. He's been pivotal in midfield as Liverpool chases a cup and the league trophy.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The second Liverpool player in midfield, Mac Allister has spent most of his season playing in a double pivot next to Gravenberch.
CM: Bruno Guimaraes—The Brazilian midfielder has been at the center of Newcastle United's transformation under Eddie Howe. Never shying away from a duel, can score, assist, what a midfield trio we have here.
LW: Luis Diaz—Normally, Cody Gakpo would beat out Luis Diaz. Though, his availability is up in the air after looking not quite ready for game time after returning from injury against PSG in the Champions League. Still, Diaz edges out Harvey Barnes on the left.
ST: Alexander Isak—If not for the final player in the combined XI, everyone would be talking about Isak. And they still should considering he's been one of the best players in England. He's also one of the hottest commodities as teams will surely try to pry him away from the Magpies this summer.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Of course, it's Mohamed Salah starting on the right. The league leader in goals and assists, Salah is having a season for the ages. He spearheads Liverpool's attack every week.