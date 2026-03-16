Carlo Ancelotti Explains the ‘Changes’ Which Led to Real Madrid Downfall

Carlo Ancelotti believes that “changes” going into his final season with Real Madrid—including Kylian Mbappé’s arrival—led to the trophyless campaign and his ultimate firing.

It wasn’t only Mbappé entering the building, but also Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernández leaving it in the wake of Champions League glory in 2023–24. All that contributed to a “different atmosphere” in what became a transition year for Los Blancos.

When a lot happens at once, everything takes time to properly unfold.

“Football changes with very little, and with that, the chemistry changes,” Ancelotti reflected in an interview with Radio MARCA.

“It’s not just about the atmosphere, it’s not just about swapping Kroos for Mbappé. That same year, Nacho left, [Dani] Carvajal got injured, and [Luka] Modrić played less.

“The old generation that had created a fantastic atmosphere in the dressing room was gone, and a new generation of players had to come in, bringing character, personality and leading by example. That doesn’t happen overnight; it takes time.

“Mbappé’s arrival coincided with two important departures, Kroos and Nacho, creating a different atmosphere. Mbappé did fantastically, scoring around 50 goals, and the team struggled to win titles because football is about small details.

“When you change something, it doesn’t always work out perfectly.”

More Change Is Coming for Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal is among the older players yet to leave. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The transition from Ancelotti’s old team into a new, younger one is far from complete. Xabi Alonso was fired just a few months into what was supposed to be a fresh era under the guidance of a club legend, with no certainty over Álvaro Arbeloa’s position beyond even the next few weeks.

There is a considerable chance someone new will be in charge come next season.

The stream of departures of long-serving players is not over either. Carvajal, 34, is out of contract this summer and could leave only three months from now. David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, both 33, are in similar positions and might also head for the exit.

In defense alone, that would be an extraordinary amount of experience and leadership to lose in one go, after Kroos and Modrić already left in successive summers to leave midfield struggling.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would be the beneficiary from Carvajal going—as long as the Englishman stays healthy—but right back still requires more depth. At center back, Éder Militão will return, but Dean Huijsen and Raúl Asencio have a combined age of just 43 and only 108 top-flight league appearances between them.

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