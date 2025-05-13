Carlo Ancelotti Taps Real Madrid, AC Milan Legend as Brazil Assistant Coach Candidate, per Report
Carlo Ancelotti is considering a reunion with former AC Milan and Real Madrid superstar Kaká at the Brazil national team, per CNN Brasil.
Ancelotti, who only was officially named the next manager of the Seleção on May 12, reportedly has already contacted Kaká to join his coaching staff ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder previously helped Brazil win the 2002 FIFA World Cup and could now return as an assistant coach.
Ancelotti and Kaká have a long history of success together. Under Ancelotti's leadership, Kaká and AC Milan won five trophies, including two Champions League titles. The Brazilian also took home the 2007 Ballon d'Or award.
The two briefly reunited at Real Madrid in 2013 before Kaká returned to AC Milan on a free transfer. The Italian manager went on to lead Los Blancos to La Décima in his debut season in charge of the Spanish giants.
Now, over a decade later, Ancelotti and Kaká could once again collaborate. This time, though, they would do so as two coaches. Although the latter does not have substantial coaching experience, he did previously manage Kazakhstan at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.
An entirely different challenge would await Kaká should he accept Ancelotti's reported offer. The pressure is on Ancelotti and his coaching staff to get the Seleção back to greatness after several years of mediocrity.
Brazil crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals and then did the same at Copa América 2024. The Seleção remain fourth in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and most recently suffered an embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Argentina that cost Dorival Junior his job.
It is now up to Ancelotti (and possibly Kaká) to get the best out of Brazil's squad. With Alisson between the posts, Éder Militão, Gabriel and Marquinhos available in defense and Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Rodrygo in attack, the Seleção are poised for greatness under the right leadership.