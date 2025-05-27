Carlo Ancelotti Teases Future Plans for Real Madrid Return
Carlo Ancelotti’s current priority might be the Brazil national team, but the legendary manager is not ruling out a possible return to Real Madrid in the future.
After receiving a glorious sendoff from Real Madrid, Ancelotti arrived in Brazil to begin his reign as the Seleção’s new manager. The Italian sat down for his inaugural press conference and spoke on his plans and goals for Brazil ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti was also asked about a potential reunion with Real Madrid following the major international tournament.
“You’re asking me about things I don’t know about,” Ancelotti responded. “As I’ve said, my relationship with Real Madrid will be forever, and as I’ve said many times, I have no desire to coach any other club, or I didn’t, after Real Madrid. In the future... well, I don’t know. But the immediate future is to do well with Brazil.”
While the door has likely closed for Ancelotti to ever manage Los Blancos again, there is still a possibility the club welcomes him back in a different capacity. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez could offer Ancelotti a club ambassador role or a similar title should the Italian wish to return to the Spanish capital at some point down the line.
Ancelotti departed Real Madrid as a club legend. The 65-year-old won 15 trophies with Los Blancos during his two stints in charge, the most by any manager in club history. Although his final season ended in disappointment, Real Madrid still paid him an emotional tribute after his last game at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Before Ancelotti can even consider returning to Spain, though, he has the tall task of getting a struggling Brazil squad back on track. The pressure is on the manager to bring glory back to the Seleção, especially after the team’s embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Argentina in March. Plus, Brazil still needs to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ancelotti will make his debut on the touchline for Brazil when the Seleção clashes with Ecuador on June 5.