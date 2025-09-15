‘No Problem’—Carlo Ancelotti Fires Vinicius Jr Warning After Brazil Snub
Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti warned his former Real Madrid favorite Vinicius Junior and the rest of his compatriots that he would have “no problem” dropping any player.
Vinicius was one of Ancelotti’s most trusted lieutenants in the Spanish capital, with both expressing mutual admiration for one another throughout a trophy-laden spell. However, the Brazilian forward struggled for form last season and was left out of September’s final World Cup qualifiers.
In an interview with L’Equipe, Ancelotti maintained his affection for Vinicius although warned that no one was undroppable for a nation with ambitions of winning the 2026 World Cup.
“I have a fantastic relationship with Vini,” the Italian manager insisted. “He does what I ask of him. I’ve never had any problems with him.
“With a national team, in the end, you don’t have to deal with those issues often. If a player isn’t happy with his role, no problem, I’ll call up somebody else. I don’t have the obligation I had at the club level of managing a player over the course of a season.”
Vinicius’s compatriot and clubmate Rodrygo has missed Ancelotti’s last two squads, casting serious doubts over his involvement next summer.
Yet, it wasn’t all doom and gloom from the ex-Madrid boss. Ancelotti was quick to lavish praise on Kylian Mbappé who arrived ahead of his final season in Spain.
“He [Mbappé] never asked anything of me, not to take penalties, to play or not play, to take free kicks, nothing,” Ancelotti revealed. “He always behaved very well and with a lot of humility. I think his second season will be even better because he’s fully adapted and his teammates know him well.”
Under Ancelotti, Mbappé scored 44 goals in his first season with Real Madrid, surpassing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Iván Zamorano to enjoy the most prolific debut campaign in the club’s history. Despite this astounding return, there were consistent doubts as to whether Mbappé would be better served operating out wide on the left, Vinicius’s favored role. The wily tactician does not agreed.
“To me, Mbappé is a center forward,” Ancelotti declared. “That’s where he showcases the best of his abilities. He’s fast, technical and skillful, capable of making deadly combinations in tight spaces. That’s why he he must be close to goal. On the wing, he’d have the same quality but I think he would score less.
“The intensity of soccer has increased further in recent seasons, and the physical demands of those who play on the wing are much higher than they were just a few years ago. Those who play on the wing are always asked to exert more effort. For Mbappé, it’s therefore preferable to play up front.”
Mbappé has started the new campaign on a roll, rattling in four goals across as many games to start the term. Vinicius isn’t far behind, with two goals and one assist, as he looks to be slowly returning to his best form.
With that pairing leading the attack, Real Madrid will hope to dethrone Barcelona in the summit of Spanish soccer. Meanwhile, Ancelotti will continue to monitor Brazilian players closely, fully focused on making a deep run in the 2026 World Cup.