Kylian Mbappe Eclipses Cristiano Ronaldo's Scoring Record for Real Madrid
It might not have been a dream start at Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé, but the Frenchman now stands above Cristiano Ronaldo in the club's history books.
Mbappé broke his five-game goal drought with a sublime free kick against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. The goal clawed Real Madrid back into the game, but Los Blancos went on to suffer a 3–2 defeat to their bitter rivals in extra time. Still, Mbappé now leads the team in scoring with 34 goals across all competitions and is making history along the way.
In 51 appearances, Mbappé has now scored more goals in his debut campaign for Real Madrid than Cristiano Ronaldo did in his first season in a white shirt. Ronaldo ended his debut season in Spain with 33 goals, while Mbappé already has 34 to his name with one month of the season left.
No other player since Ronaldo's debut in 2009 managed to score more goals than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Not until Mbappé made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid.
Check out where Mbappé's debut season now ranks in the Real Madrid history books:
Player
Debut Season
Goals
Appearances
Iván Zamorano
1992–93
37
45
Kylian Mbappé
2024–25
34
51
Cristiano Ronaldo
2009–10
33
35
Ruud van Nistelrooy
2006–07
33
47
Ronaldo Nazário
2002–03
30
44
Mbappé's first goal in a white shirt came in his Real Madrid debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. The Frenchman went on to score in five more competitions to reach the 34-goal mark.
Mbappé has scored 22 goals in La Liga and seven in the Champions League. The 26-year-old also found the back of the net in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and twice in the Copa del Rey.
Only Mbappé and Karim Benzema have scored in six competitions for Real Madrid in a single season; Ronaldo never even managed the goalscoring feat.
Mbappé is now just four goals away from breaking Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record. No player has ever surpassed Iván Zamorano's record total of 37 goals, but Mbappé has the next month to etch his name in club history.