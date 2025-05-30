Chelsea ‘Still Pushing’ for €100 Million-Rated Striker, Liam Delap Deal Unrelated
Chelsea are still said to be pursuing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké despite the fact they are nearing the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.
The Blues fought off competition from a number of rivals, including Manchester United, to become Delap’s priority landing spot, and wasted little time in triggering his release clause of £30 million ($40.5 million).
Interestingly, Delap may not be the only new striker brought through the door at Stamford Bridge as Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg claims Chelsea’s interest in Ekitiké is completely independent from the Delap deal.
Chelsea could therefore, still be looking to wrap up a move for Ekitiké, who is valued at around €100 million (£84.2 million, $113.6 million).
Ekitiké, still only 22 years old, has rebuilt his reputation in the Bundesliga after a difficult two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain.
He first caught the eye in the 2021–22 season, netting 10 Ligue 1 goals for Stade Reims and earning himself a move to PSG believed to have been worth €35 million (around $36 million at the time). However, limited opportunities in a forward line which also featured Kylian Mbappé restricted him to just four goals in 33 appearances across an 18-month spell in Paris.
Frankfurt signed Ekitiké on an initial loan in February 2024 and wrapped up a permanent deal that summer. He netted 15 goals and racked up eight assists in his first full season in Germany.
Ekitiké’s form has attracted attention from a number of sides across Europe, with Liverpool recently named as potential rivals for Chelsea in their pursuit of the French forward.