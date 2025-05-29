Chelsea Reach Agreement to Sign Liam Delap, per Report
Less than 24 hours after winning the Conference League title, Chelsea are wasting no time in adding reinforcements to challenge for even more trophies in the near future.
Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein report that Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Ipswich Town to acquire Liam Delap, triggering his £30 million ($40 million) release clause that became active once Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.
The 22-year-old striker had plenty of suitors given his modest price tag and strong performances this season. Manchester United were among the teams interested in signing him, but earlier in the day, it was reported that Delap had picked Chelsea as his preferred destination.
Delap enjoyed a breakout term in 2024–25. Despite Ipswich's eventual relegation, Delap scored 12 league goals in his first full season in England's top-flight.
As a product of Manchester City's academy, Man City had a buy-back option on Delap that they opted against using. Instead, they will bag 30% of the fee Chelsea will spend for Delap given they also added a sell-on clause in their agreement with Ipswich Town last summer.
During his time in Man City's academy, Delap crossed paths with now Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia.
Before announcing himself to the world at Ipswich Town, Delap made six appearances for City's senior side between 2020–22. He also had loan spells in the Championship with Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City, before his permanent move to Ipswich Town a summer ago.
Chelsea continue to follow their model of signing young players full of potential, a strategy that saw them field the youngest side in Premier League history. Their 2024–25 lineup had an average age of 24 years and 36 days, en route to a fourth place finish to secure Champions League football.
Centre forward was unquestionably a position of need for the Blues. Before the calendar even turns to June, they've reportedly acquired one of the most coveted young strikers in England.