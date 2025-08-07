Chelsea in ‘Advanced Talks’ for Man Utd Outcast, New Asking Price Revealed
Chelsea are not finished in this summer transfer window, with their pursuit of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho now intensifying.
The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils in both January and summer so far in 2025 and could leave the club in the final weeks of the window
The Athletic reports that Chelsea have stepped up negotiations surrounding Garnacho, who has ruled out every other option outside of joining the Blues or staying at Old Trafford. Talks have hit an advanced stage and it is said that he now “expects” to become a Chelsea player.
While Garnacho’s price was previously communicated at £70 million ($93.7 million) to interested clubs, that valuation has seemingly come down to £50 million ($66.9 million), The Guardian states.
Back in June, the club and player reportedly decided to part ways this summer. Garnacho was particularlyy unhappy following United’s Europa League final loss, calling out the amount of minutes he received against Tottenham Hotspur. He went on to define the season as a “piece of s---.”
The 21-year-old was also linked with Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window given his former manager, Erik ten Hag, took over from Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga. Though, he reportedly wanted to stay in the Premier League if he was to leave Old Trafford.
Garnacho was among names such as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ruben Amorim. Rashford has already completed a loan move to Barcelona this summer, while Sancho’s future is still up in the air.
Chelsea have already added João Pedro, Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato and Jamie Gittens this summer. Garnacho has played off the left and right as a wide forward under Erik ten Hag and Amorim. He could serve as a natural replacement to Noni Madueke, recently sold to Arsenal. Though, Chelsea’s pursuit could have an impact on their interest in RB Leipzig creator Xavi Simons.
Garnacho has made 144 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 26 goals. He’s won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in 2022–23 and 2023–24 respectively, netting in the latter final.
As far as incomings are concerned, Manchester United reportedly reached a deal to sign Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig earlier on Thursday. The club is also interested in talented Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.