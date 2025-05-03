Chelsea and Liverpool All-Time Combined XI
Chelsea will host newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, reigniting a rivalry between two of the winningest clubs in England.
Liverpool are synonymous with English soccer history. Tied for the most top-flight league titles, the Reds have a case for being the biggest team in the country. Since the turn of the century, Chelsea have risen to English soccer's aristocracy, joining the league's elite and collecting trophies in bulk.
Both clubs have been and continue to be a popular destination for world-class players all over the world. The talent amassed at Stamford Bridge and Anfield over the years is some of the best in the Premier League, with legends of the sport helping build the legend of two European soccer giants.
On the eve of another meeting between Blues and Reds, here's Sports Illustrated's all time combined XI between Chelsea and Liverpool.
Chelsea and Liverpool All-Time Combined XI (4-4-2)
GK: Petr Čech—The man that played with headgear to protect his injured skull is unquestionably one of the greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century. Čech's incredible shot-stopping ability helped Chelsea conquer 13 trophies during his decade-long tenure. In the 2012 Champions League final, Čech painted his masterpiece with three penalty saves, guiding the Blues to their first Champions League trophy in club history.
RB: Phil Neal—Neal is the most decorated player in Liverpool's history, winning 22 trophies with the Reds, including the team's first four European Cup's. "Mr. Consistency" made 365 consecutive league appearances between 1974 and 1983.
CB: John Terry—Terry is the most successful player in Chelsea's history and the longest tenured captain the Blues have ever had. From his arrival in 2000 to his departure in 2017, Terry was part of Chelsea's evolution into serial winners. Terry commanded a Chelsea defense that conceded just 15 goals in a season to conquer the Premier League in 2004-05. One of the greatest defenders to ever come out of England.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The first Dutch player to captain a club to a Premier League title. Van Dijk was the final piece of the puzzle Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool needed to fully take off. A physical presence with the technical ability of a creative midfielder, the Dutchman is already immortalized as one of the best players in Liverpool's history.
LB: Ashley Cole—Cole was ahead of his time, a modern day full-back that was stout in defense and a dangerous threat in attack. Cole won everything there is to be won at the club level with Chelsea during his eight-year tenure, playing a crucial role during that time on the left flank.
CM: Steven Gerrard—The greatest Liverpool captain in history. The homegrown talent played 710 games, scored 186 goals and some consider him the greatest player to ever wear Liverpool's shirt. Despite never winning the Premier League, he's the only player in history to score and win the League Cup final, FA Cup final, Europa League final and Champions League final.
CM: Frank Lampard—Lampard was a midfield genius and is also Chelsea's all time leading goalscorer with 211 goals in 648 appearances. One of the greatest box-to-box midfielders ever, Lampard was at the heart of Chelsea's golden era of success in the mid 2000's and 2010's. A true Blue legend that won 11 major trophies during his time with the club.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Liverpool's talisman of the modern era, the Egyptian king has made the Premier League his playground since his arrival to Liverpool in 2017. Perhaps the greatest goalscoring winger in Premier League history, Salah is on his way to winning his fourth Premier League golden boot after collecting his second league title on the back of one of the greatest individual seasons the Premier League has ever seen. The only player on this list to feature for both clubs.
LW: Eden Hazard—One of the greatest talents to ever grace the Premier League, Hazard was an absolute spectacle every time he had the ball at his feet. The Belgian made the sport look easy and the moments of magic he produced whilst wearing Chelsea's shirt will live on forever. He guided the Blues to Premier League glory twice and scored 110 goals in his 352 appearances.
ST: Kenny Dalglish—Dalglish is almost a larger than life figure at Anfield, widely regarded as the Reds greatest player ever. The Scott was a stand-out during Liverpool's most successful era in the 70's and 80's, leading the team to six English League titles and three European Cups. "King Kenny" featured 515 times and scored 172 goals for Liverpool.
ST: Didier Drogba—The man for the big occasion, when the pressure was at its highest, Drogba was at his best, his record of nine goals in nine cup finals played for Chelsea speaks for itself. The Ivorian won four Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups. He cemented his legend status with a goal and the winning penalty in the shootout vs. Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final to finally bring the elusive European trophy to Stamford Bridge, Drogba the main protagonist of the greatest night in Chelsea's history.