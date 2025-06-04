Chelsea ‘Make Approach’ for £50 Million Star, ‘Open’ to Surprise Sale
Chelsea are said to be “in talks” with Borussia Dortmund over a move for Jamie Gittens and are reportedly willing to offload Noni Madueke to fund such a deal.
The Blues are widely considered to be in the market for a new wingers this summer. There have been persistent links to Manchester United’s wantaway talent Alejandro Garnacho, while rumours of interest in Athletic Club forward Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s unhappy superstar Rodrygo continue to rumble on.
Enzo Maresca’s need for another wide option has been heightened by the departure of Jadon Sancho. After failing to settle on a suitable salary, Chelsea bit the bullet by paying the £5 million ($6.8 million) penalty to send the English winger back to Manchester United.
Before Sancho’s exit had even been confirmed, Chelsea had already opened negotiations with Dortmund for Gittens, The Telegraph claim. The 20-year-old prospect has enjoyed a mixed campaign, balancing the highs of a Champions League brace against Real Madrid with the lows of starting just three of the club’s final 12 league games.
Despite his diminished role in the first team and open sense of “frustration”, Gittens is expected to command a sum in the region of £50 million ($67.8 million). The Guardian support this price tag and add that Chelsea would be “open to offers” for Madueke.
The left-footed Chelsea winger has enjoyed almost the reverse season compared to Gittens. The England international was a regular as the Blues secured Champions League qualification with a strong finish, particularly impressing in a new role on the left wing.
But Maresca has openly criticised Madueke’s work ethic at times this past season, notably getting dropped to the bench in December after being told that “he must work more”. However, the pair appear to have resolved any personal issues over the subsequent six months.
After helping the Blues lift the Conference League title with victory over Real Betis, Madueke launched an impassioned defence of his manager. “I don’t understand why there would be criticism of him,” the 23-year-old shrugged.
Maresca billed that continental success as the “start of something important”. Whether Gittens or Madueke will be part of the that journey remains to be seen.