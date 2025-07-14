Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez Extends Incredible Record in International Finals
Enzo Fernández was a key component to Chelsea becoming the first team to win the new look FIFA Club World Cup.
As Chelsea secured Club World Cup glory, Fernández became the only active player to be a current World Champion for club and country.
Back in 2022, Fernández played a pivotal role in Argentina securing World Cup glory in Qatar. The then-21-year-old became untouchable in Lionel Scaloni’s midfield and ended the World Cup winning the Young Player of the Tournament award.
During this summer’s Club World Cup, Fernández scored a goal and bagged three assists in Chelsea’s title-run, starting every game except for the opener.
But perhaps even more impressive is Fernandéz’s overall career record in international finals. At only 24-years-old, the Argentine has won all six international finals he’s played in.
He won the 2020 Copa Conmebol Sudamericana—South America’s equivalent of the Europa League—when he was on loan with Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia, and would later go on to lift the Recopa Sudamericana—South America’s version of the UEFA Super Cup—defeating reigning Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras.
Then, came the national team success. Argentina and Fernández followed up their 2022 World Cup title by winning the 2024 Copa América. La Albiceleste became back-to-back continental champions, but Fernández got his hands on the trophy for the first time.
Silverware avoided Fernández during his first season-and-a-half with Chelsea. Inconsistent performances and the burden of his £106.8 million ($131 million at the time) price tag saw him become a target of loud criticism.
But in 2024–25, Fernández showed his best form for the Blues and ended the season with two more international trophies: the UEFA Conference League and the aforementioned Club World Cup.
“I read little bit on social media about the finals,” Fernández said post-match referring to his record in international finals. “I’m grateful as always with my family, friends and loved ones that are always there for me during tough times. I’m also grateful for my teammates that are always there to support me. There’s a great relationship within the group. We’re building a very beautiful group.”
Chelsea and Fernández will enter the 2025–26 season on a high and will try to challenge for the club’s first Premier League title since 2016–17 and, perhaps, looking to make a run at another international final in their return to the Champions League.