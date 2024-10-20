Chelsea's Keys to Success Against Liverpool at Anfield
The conclusion of the October international break means the start of a four game gauntlet for Chelsea in the Premier League that will see it face Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal in a span of 21 days.
A visit to Anfield will be the first test for Enzo Maresca's team to prove that its encouraging start of the season can be sustained against the top teams in the EPL. Chelsea lost its league opener to Manchester City but rebounded with a six game unbeaten run that has them fourth in the table, four points back of Liverpool who currently sets the pace.
Back in August it would've been unreasonable to place Chelsea among the title hopefuls and while that still seems way too optimistic, a top four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League should be the clear objective.
The Blues go into the Oct. 20 match with notable absences. Left-back Marc Cucurella and center-back Wesley Fofana are suspended due to yellow card accumulation, meaning Maresca will be without half of his preferred back four.
If Chelsea is to emerge with a positive result then it'll have to follow a formula with important keys to success that could give it a fighting chance to win at Anfield for the first time since the early days of Thomas Tuchel's tenure.
Remain Poised and Determined Under Pressure
It's no secret that Anfield is one of the most hostile grounds to play in all of Europe. The Reds feed off of the passion and intensity that emanates from The Kop which in turn can become overwhelming for visiting teams. There's a reason why Chelsea hasn't won there in the Premier League with fans in the stands in a decade.
Chelsea must remain disciplined and intense during the spells of the match where Liverpool will inevitably force the issue and test the resolve of the youngest squad in in the Premier League. It would be unrealistic to expect Chelsea to dominate the full 90 minutes, so it's paramount that it can sustain the waves of attacks that Arne Slot's team will surely bring on.
Maresca must take Chelsea's 1–4 loss at Anfield in January as a cautionary tale of what might happen if his team fails to play with the desire and heart the stage calls for. There's no question The Blues travel to Merseyside as underdogs, but that doesn't mean crumbling under pressure and returning to London with another significant defeat.
Be Clinical in Front of Goal
Liverpool has been the best defensive team so far in the EPL with only two goals conceded. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are one of the best center-back pairings in England and they've allowed an EPL best 5.2 xG conceded through seven games.
However, the Reds were dealt a tough injury blow in its last game before the international break after star goalkeeper Allison Becker sustained a serious hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for the considerable future. Caoimhin Kelleher will assume the starting duties in goal for the time being.
Chelsea has the second most goals scored in the EPL campaign, but in its last game against Nottingham Forest it lacked sharpness in the final action and could only muster one goal from 22 shots (eight on target). The Blues must take advantage of scoring opportunities which likely won't be as many as it had in its last league game.
Renato Veiga Must Pass the Hardest Test of His Young Career
Renato Veiga looks to be in line to fill the void of the suspended Cucurella. The 21-year-old Portuguese international has shown the ability to play different positions since his arrival at the club and has looked decent as a left-back in Chelsea's last games in the UEFA Conference League and EFL Cup.
However, Liverpool is a different beast than Gent or Barrow. Veiga will be tasked with containing arguably the most dangerous right-winger in the sport. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have given Chelsea fits in the past with the Egyptian being involved in seven goals against his former club since returning to the Premier League.
Veiga will have to bring his A-game if Chelsea wants to avoid getting its left-flank exposed as it was in the January fixture where Connor Bradley had a breakout performance with a goal and two assists.