Thomas Tuchel Named Next England Manager, per Report
Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the next England national team manager.
Tuchel has agreed to become the next manager of the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate stepped down following the 2024 UEFA Euros, according to Fabrizio Romano.
After inquiries into Pep Guardiola's availability, Tuchel was reportedly the primary option for the job despite a lack of agreed details as of now, per Sky Sports. The German manager parted ways with Bayern Munich after a disappointing Bundesliga campaign saw an 11-year reign come to an end at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.
Tuchel first joined the Bavarian side in Mar. 2023 after Julian Naglesmann was let go. He played a pivotal role in recruiting Harry Kane breaking a Bundesliga transfer record for $109.1 million.
Links to the Champions League-winning manager come after a disappointing loss to Greece in the UEFA Nations League under interim boss Lee Carsley. Carsley is overseeing the Three Lions in the wake of Southgate stepping down following another runner-up finish in the Euros this summer.
Tuchel is not only an experienced trophy winner, but he also has relationships with top players in the England camp from his time with Chelsea. He's won trophies in England, Germany and France, most notably the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as Chelsea boss.
Tuchel is tasked with leading the Three Lions into the 2026 World Cup after a quarterfinal exit in Qatar.