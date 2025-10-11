Chelsea Legends vs. Liverpool Legends: Confirmed Squads, How to Watch
As has become increasingly common during international breaks, there will be a battle of legends on Saturday afternoon.
To raise money for the Chelsea Foundation, Chelsea and Liverpool will renew their rivalry at Stamford Bridge just a week after their thrilling Premier League meeting, this time represented by former players of yesteryear.
The two legends teams played in a charity match at Anfield in March, with Liverpool running out 2–0 winners courtesy of strikes from Peter Crouch. Which cult heroes will rise to the occasion this time around?
Here are the confirmed squads for Saturday’s match and how you can catch the action live.
When Is Chelsea Legends vs. Liverpool Legends?
Stamford Bridge will host Chelsea Legends vs. Liverpool Legends on Saturday, Oct. 11, with the match kicking off at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET, 7a.m. PT).
Chelsea Legends Confirmed Squad vs. Liverpool Legends
There are some big names involved for Chelsea, starting with Petr Čech in between the sticks. He will be guarded by former teammates John Terry, William Gallas and Gary Cahill among others.
Claude Makélélé makes his return to Stamford Bridge alongside the likes of Ramires and John Obi Mikel in midfield, while Chelsea Women icon Katie Chapman will also feature in the engine room.
Gemma Davison is another former representative of the club’s women’s team and she will appear in a star-studded attack that contains Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Gianfranco Zola, Joe Cole and more.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Petr Čech, Carlo Cudicini
Defenders
Jon Harley, Celestine Babayaro, William Gallas, John Terry, Marcel Desailly, Gary Cahill
Midfielders
John Obi Mikel, Jody Morris, Claude Makélélé, Katie Chapman, Ramires, Tiago Mendes
Forwards
Salomon Kalou, Florent Malouda, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Joe Cole, Diego Costa, Eiður Guðjohnsen, Loïc Rémy, Gemma Davison
Liverpool Legends Confirmed Squad vs, Chelsea Legends
Liverpool have a smaller and less glamorous squad of former players for the trip to west London, although they do have the much-loved Pepe Reina in goal.
An industrious backline contains the likes of Igor Bišćan, Martin Škrtel and Ragnar Klavan, as well as Martin Kelly, who recently announced his retirement from football.
Former Chelsea player Yossi Benayoun will be wearing red at Stamford Bridge this weekend, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ryan Babel, Robbie Keane and Florent Sinama-Pongolle.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pepe Reina, Sander Westerveld
Defenders
Fábio Aurélio, Grégory Vignal, Igor Bišćan, Martin Škrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Stéphane Henchoz, Martin Kelly
Midfielders
Jay Spearing, Mark González, Yossi Benayoun, Ryan Babel
Forwards
Robbie Keane, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Nathasha Dowie
How to Watch Chelsea Legends vs. Liverpool Legends on TV and Live Stream
The match can be watched live on Chelsea’s official YouTube channel and will cost £4.99, with all proceeds going to the Chelsea Foundation and Chelsea Players’ Trust.
Supporters can also access the clash on LFCTV GO, but will need a paid subscription.