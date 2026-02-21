Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Burnley: 10-Man Blues Punished, Drop Crucial Points

Zian Flemming’s stoppage-time header earned Burnley a 1–1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League as they took full advantage of Wesley Fofana’s second-half red card.

Chelsea had wasted no time in hammering home their superiority, João Pedro continuing his rich vein of goalscoring form to bundle in the opener after just three minutes. The only frustration from a dominant first-half display was their inability to extend their advantage.

Complacency proved the undoing of Liam Rosenior’s side after the restart, with Fofana dismissed for two deserved yellow cards and Flemming then punishing some lax defending from a corner to dent Chelsea’s bid for Champions League qualification.

A point does move Chelsea to fourth for the time being, although they can be leapfrogged by Manchester United on Monday night.

Winners and Losers

Winner

Pedro etched his name on to the scoresheet once again. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images.

It will be difficult for Chelsea to take many positives from another disappointing stumble against promoted opposition and more points chucked away from a winning position, but João Pedro did at least sparkle once more as he continues his rich vein of goalscoring form.

The striker made it seven goals in 10 appearances under Rosenior as he forced home the first goal of the game early doors and he proved difficult to track for Burnley’s backline, dropping deep when required but also playing up against the centre backs.

Loser

A day to forget for Wesley Fofana, who ultimately cost his team with a completely needless second yellow card. Two mistimed challenges were worthy of a red and that instantly put Chelsea on the back foot, who sunk deeper and deeper before eventually succumbing to the pressure.

It’s not the first brainless decision from Fofana during his Chelsea career, with his overly aggressive approach gifting Burnley a clear route back into the game. To make matters worse, he will now be suspended for next week’s crucial clash with Arsenal.

Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)

Reece James (middle) was back to lead Chelsea in the Premier League. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images.

GK: Robert Sánchez—6.9: Commanded his area effectively and was helpless to deny Flemming in the 93rd minute.

RB: Reece James—7.2: Chelsea’s lack of natural width down the right-hand side stifled the skipper’s creativity but James was characteristically solid in his defensive duties.

CB: Wesley Fofana—6.8: A pair of late lunges cost him his place on the pitch, two deserved bookings making life tough for Chelsea in the closing stages. Another costly red card for the Blues as their disciplinary issues resurface.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—7.2: Completely thrown under the bus by his centre-back partner, who cost Chalobah his clean sheet at the end of an otherwise impressive display.

LB: Malo Gusto—6.9: A surprising starter ahead of Jorrel Hato, Gusto’s desire to constantly use his right foot often rather unhelpfully forced play inwards.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—7.1: More than just a typically combative midfield display, with Chelsea’s enforcer producing the sumptuous through ball that forged Pedro’s opener.

DM: Andrey Santos—7.0: Another understated but assured display from the Brazilian, who is grasping his run in the team under former Strasbourg mentor Rosenior with both hands.

RW: Cole Palmer—7.2: Floated across the forward line as he interchanged with his fellow attackers. A little unpolished on occasion but was still the liveliest attacker on the pitch.

AM: Enzo Fernández—6.4: Rotated with Palmer and Pedro Neto throughout, attempting to find gaps in between the lines, but the World Cup winner struggled to leave his mark on proceedings.

LW: Pedro Neto—8.0: Utilised his searing speed to assist Pedro and proved a handful for Burnley’s defence.

ST: João Pedro—7.8: In the perfect position to force home from close range early doors and was always on hand to knit play together. Could have used more service, though.

SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (74’ for Palmer)—6.0: Tangled with Flemming in what was briefly checked for denial of a goalscoring opportunity, but it would have been a very harsh red card for the substitute.

SUB: Jorrel Hato (80’ for Gusto)—6.2: Booked for a scuffle after the equaliser.

SUB: Liam Delap (80’ for Pedro)—6.1: Snatched at a late chance as he ballooned over the crossbar.

SUB: Mamadou Sarr (88’ for Neto)—N/A

SUB: Josh Acheampong (88’ for James)—N/A

Subs not used: Gabriel Slonina (GK), Roméo Lavia, Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Guiu.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Enzo Fernández struggled to make his mark. | Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC/Getty Images.

Aggressive in the challenge yet composed in possession, Moisés Caicedo offered another complete performance in the engine room. After supplying a killer through ball for Chelsea’s early strike, he proceeded to dominate the midfield battle as his growing partnership with Andrey Santos continues to shine . That now appears Rosenior’s favourite combination in the double pivot.

in the engine room. After supplying a killer through ball for Chelsea’s early strike, he proceeded to dominate the midfield battle as his . That now appears Rosenior’s favourite combination in the double pivot. Caicedo’s former partner struggled, however, with Enzo Fernández more or less anonymous throughout. He often drifted into congested space in the middle of the pitch, rendering him largely ineffective. Rosenior must figure out how to get the best out of him and Palmer at the same time.

The Numbers That Explain Chelsea’s Frustrating Afternoon

Fofana was sent off for two late tackles. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images.

Chelsea saw plenty of possession in the final third, yet only conjured two shots on target against their 19th-placed visitors. They lacked finesse at key moments despite their attacking quality.

against their 19th-placed visitors. They lacked finesse at key moments despite their attacking quality. The Blues managed to have 66% of the ball and still came away without three points as they drew with promoted opposition for the second home game running.

and still came away without three points as they drew with promoted opposition for the second home game running. Another red card means the Blues have now had six different players sent off in the Premier League alone this term.

Statistic Chelsea Burnley Possession 66% 34% Expected Goals (xG) 1.88 0.78 Total Shots 12 12 Shots on Target 2 4 Big Chances 3 1 Passing Accuracy 88% 79% Fouls Committed 13 11 Corners 9 5

