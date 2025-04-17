Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Legia Warszawa: UEFA Conference League
Chelsea host Polish outfit Legia Warszawa at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinals tie.
Chelsea comfortably defeated Legia Warszawa 3–0 in the first leg to remain perfect in Conference League play. The three-goal advantage will allow Enzo Maresca to rotate his squad as he's done for the majority of the competition.
Rotations will be necessary to offer rest some important players ahead of Sunday's pivotal Premier League visit to Fulham. Chelsea dropped points to relegation-bound Ipswich Town last time out and fell out of the Champions League places in favor of Newcastle United and Manchester City with only six games to go in the league.
Even without some notable starters, Chelsea will be expected to continue their perfect record and advance to the Conference League semifinals, avoiding any room for nerves to kick in. The Blues are the overwhelming favorite to win the competition, but Champions League qualification remains the top priority for Maresca's side in the twilight of the Italian's first season in charge.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Legia Warszawa in the seocnd leg of the Conference League quarterfinals.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Legia Warszawa (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen— Jörgensen will look for a third-straight Conference League clean sheet.
RB: Josh Acheampong— Maresca said he "fell in love" with Acheampong thanks to his performance in the first leg in Poland.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo— The 27-year-old will be Chelsea's veteran presence in defense.
CB: Benoît Badiashile— The Frenchman has seen the bulk of his minutes this season come in the Conference League.
LB: Malo Gusto— Gusto has featured covering the left flank to offer rest to regular starter Marc Cucurella.
CM: Reece James— Having not been used in the weekend's 2–2 draw vs. Ipswich, Chelsea's captain should come into the side, once again playing as a midfielder.
CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall— The former Leicester City man has ben seldom used in the Premier League, but continues to be a regular in cup competitions.
LW: Pedro Neto— Neto will look to make an impact from the left wing.
AM: Christopher Nkunku— Chelsea's leading goalscorer in the Conference League will look to bounce back after missing a penalty in the first leg.
RW: Tyrique George— Chelsea's academy graduate scored his first professional goal to open the scoring in the first leg.
ST: Shim Mheuka— Maresca will likely rest Nicolas Jackson, opening the door for Mheuka to get his second career start with Chelsea's senior side.