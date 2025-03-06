UEFA Conference League Bracket: Full Schedule and Matches
The UEFA Conference League knockout stage is underway with 16 teams from across the continent fighting for the title of UEFA's third-tier European competition, with a ticket to next season's Europa League on the line.
Chelsea are the only Premier League representative in the tournament and are the favorites to lift the trophy come season's end. However, La Liga's Real Betis and Serie A's Fiorentina will be targeting a run at the title as well.
Here's the full UEFA Conference League knockout phase bracket.
UEFA Conference League Bracket
Silver Side
- Real Betis vs. Vitória SC
- Jagiellonia vs. Cercle Brugge
- Celje vs. Lugano
- Panathinaikos vs. Fiorentina
Green Side
- Copenhagen vs. Chelsea
- Molde vs. Legia Warszawa
- Pafos vs. Djurgården
- Borac vs. SK Rapid
As if having the most talented squad remaining in the competition wasn't enough, the round of 16 draw was also favorable for Chelsea, who were drawn into the kinder side of the bracket. The Blues can now only face one of Real Betis and Fiorentina, and would do so in an eventual final.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea hope to join West Ham United as the second Premier League team to win the Conference League. AS Roma were the first Conference League champions in 2021-22, the Hammers won it in 2022-23 and Greek outfit Olympiacos are the current title holders.
UEFA Conference League Schedule
Round of 16 First Legs
Thursday, Mar. 6
- Real Betis vs. Vitória SC - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Panathinaikos vs. Fiorentina - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Copenhagen vs. Chelsea - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Molde vs. Legia Warszawa - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Jagiellonia vs. Cercle Brugge - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Celje vs. Lugano - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Pafos vs. Djurgården - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Borac vs. SK Rapid - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Round of 16 Second Legs
Thursday, Mar. 13
- Cercle Brugge vs. Jagiellonia - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Pafos vs. Djurgården - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Lugano vs. Celje - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- SK Rapid vs. Borac - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Chelsea vs. Copenhagen - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Fiorentina vs. Panathinaikos - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Legia Warszawa vs. Molde - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Vitória SC vs. Real Betis - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
Quarterfinals
- Winner of Real Betis/Vitória SC vs. winner of Jagiellonia/Cercle Brugge
- Winner of Celje/Lugano vs. winner of Panathinaikos/Fiorentina
- Winner of Copenhagen/Chelsea vs. winner of Molde/Legia Warszawa
- Winner of Pafos/Djurgården vs. winner of Borac/SK Rapid
Dates
- First Legs: Apr. 10, 2025
- Second Legs: Apr. 17, 2025
Semifinals
- May 1 and 8, 2025
Final
- Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET in Wroclaw, Poland.