Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Estevao Ready for First Premier League Start
Chelsea only mustered a draw from their opening game of the Premier League season but have the opportunity to make amends at West Ham United on Friday night.
The Blues were involved in a goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace that already sees them chasing rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, but Enzo Maresca’s side are strong favourites against West Ham. The Irons were thrashed 3–0 by newly-promoted Sunderland in their opener and have failed to convince under former Chelsea manager Graham Potter.
Maresca is unlikely to make widespread alterations from the team that was held by Palace, but there could be changes given the depth and quality of his squad.
Here is how Chelsea could line up at the London Stadium.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez was fortunate that Eberechi Eze’s free kick was ruled out last weekend after being beaten a tad easily. The Spaniard is still yet to convince between the sticks.
RB: Reece James—James walked a tightrope against Palace after an early yellow card but but should start again at West Ham despite Chelsea’s careful managing of his minutes.
CB: Josh Acheampong—Tosin Adarabioyo missed out last Sunday with a minor knock, while Levi Colwill and Benoît Badiashile remain sidelined. Acheampong was a surprise starter at centre back but impressed against Jean-Philippe Mateta.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah will be wary of the contrasting threats posed by Niclas Füllkrug and Jarrod Bowen on Friday, with the 26-year-old expected to help guide Acheampong through the encounter.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard impressed with his attacking contributions last season and appears to have picked up from where he left off. He managed two shots against Palace and three touches in their penalty area.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Despite being overlooked for the recently announced 2025 PFA Team of the Year, Caicedo was undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s strongest performers last term. He’s incredibly consistent at the base of midfield.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández continued his eye-catching attacking form at the FIFA Club World Cup having formed an excellent partnership with Caicedo in the centre of the park. While not at his best against Palace, he should be heavily involved at West Ham.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto was also on top form at the Club World Cup, scoring three times en route to the trophy. He was lively against Palace but still sometimes lacks the necessary end product to elevate his game to another level.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer huffed and puffed in Chelsea’s opener but it was a familiar tale for the Englishman in the Premier League. He’s still yet to fully rediscover his mojo over an extended period despite impressing at the Club World Cup.
LW: Estêvão—The summer recruit was lively last weekend after replacing another new signing in Jamie Gittens. He was brave in possession and might have done enough to earn himself a start at the London Stadium.
ST: João Pedro—After an immediate impact in the United States over the summer and two more strikes in pre-season, expectations are through the roof for João Pedro. He’s already moved ahead of Liam Delap in the pecking order.