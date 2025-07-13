Chelsea Stand in Way of PSG’s Shot at Unprecedented Achievement
Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to take another step towards history when they face Chelsea in the Club World Cup final on Sunday night.
The dominant European champions are on course to become the first team ever to complete the ‘septet’—win seven titles in a calendar year. Two teams in history have claimed ’sextuples’, but never before has it been possible to claim seven major trophies.
Pep Guardiola’s golden Barcelona vintage of 2009 and Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich in 2020 each won their respective league titles, domestic cups, domestic super cups, as well as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Luis Enrique’s PSG already have four titles to their name. They cantered to yet another Ligue 1 crown, defeated Reims in the Coupe de France final, edged past Monaco in the Trophée des Champions and thumped Inter 5–0 in the most one-sided Champions League final in history.
There are still three trophies up for grabs, and they’re expected to collect their fifth at MetLife when they take on the Blues to complete the first iteration of Gianni Infantino’s revamped Club World Cup.
Their brilliance has been on full display in the United States this summer, and they secured a statement 4–0 victory over European royalty in Real Madrid to advance into the final.
Victory in the Champions League means they‘ll face Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur in the Super Cup next month for title number six, and history could be made at the end of the year when they compete in the Intercontinental Cup. PSG are one of five teams confirmed to be involved in the tournament this December, with Al Ahli, Cruz Azul, Pyramids, Auckland City and the Copa Libertadores winners also involved.
The presence of a Club World Cup and an Intercontinental Cup in the same year has facilitated this unique scenario, but it does mean Enrique’s PSG have the chance to rubber stamp their greatness.
Guardiola’s Barça are lauded by many as the finest club side of modern times, but the Parisians have a chance to usurp their dominance from 16 years ago. The acquisition of seven titles in a calendar year would undoubtedly place them in all-time great discussions.