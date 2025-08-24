Chelsea Star Defender Confirms Contract Extension is ‘Already Done’
Pending an official announcement, Marc Cucurella has confirmed he’s already signed a new contract extension that will see him remain with Chelsea.
Following Chelsea’s 5–1 victory over West Ham United, Cucurella spoke to Diario AS and answered a question regarding a possible contract renewal.
“Yes, it’s done, we already did it,” Cucurella revealed. "I’m very happy. The club has given me confidence, they’ve shown it to me and I’m very happy to be here. Hopefully this can be a great year.”
Confirming the news on the back of Chelsea’s first Premier League win of the season in emphatic fashion is the cherry on top of the performance. Cucurella’s previous contract was valid until the summer of 2028. All that’s left to confirm is how much longer his new contract will tie him to the Blues.
The former Brighton defender joined the club in the summer of 2022 during the first transfer window of Chelsea’s new ownership group. Cucurella struggled for consistency in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge, but his career took off after a spectacular performance during Spain’s 2024 Euros title-run.
Since then, he’s become a pillar of Enzo Maresca’s side. He led the Blues with 48 appearances a season ago, becoming a solid presence defense and even adding a spark in attack, finishing the term with seven goals and four assists—including a pivotal match-winner vs. Manchester United late in the season that helped Chelsea secure Champions League football.
The Blues completed the transfer of promising young defender Jorrel Hato earlier in the summer. With Hato and Cucurella locked down, Chelsea’s left-flank appears to be covered for years to come.
As Chelsea’s young squad continues to mature and with the recently conquered Club World Cup and Conference League trophies already on display in the club’s cabinet, Cucurella is excited for what’s to come.
“We’re on the right path, but we must continue like this, without relaxing, because it’s a long season and we can achieve some important things.”