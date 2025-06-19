Report: Chelsea Hold Talks Over Premier League Duo, Enzo Maresca Wants One Thing
Chelsea are reported to have held talks over both West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Brighton & Hove Albion’s João Pedro, though manager Enzo Maresca is 'determined' to sign a new right-footed left winger.
The Blues wanted to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens before this summer’s Club World Cup—the Englishman fits Maresca's exact brief— but failed to reach an agreement with the German side. While their interest in Gittens remains, Chelsea have now begun searching for alternatives.
Alongside Maresca's preferred type of signing, there's a desire to sign a new versatile forward this summer—a need which has only been exacerbated by news of Mykhailo Mudryk’s doping charge, which could bring a ban of up to four years.
The Guardian name Gittens as Chelsea’s priority, but club officials have been exploring moves for alternative targets. An enquiry was made for Lyon’s Malick Fofana, and now Kudus and Pedro have found their way into Chelsea’s sights.
Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Kudus, for whom a previous approach was rejected, and talks between the two clubs are ongoing. No formal bid has been submitted at this point.
A swap deal is thought to be Chelsea’s preferred route but West Ham are demanding a cash-only deal. Kudus has a release clause of £85 million ($114.2 million) valid for the first 10 days of July, but he is unlikely to command such a high fee.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have also held discussions over wantaway Brighton striker Pedro, who is valued at closer to £60 million ($80.6 million).
While Gittens remains the priority target, Chelsea could go on to sign even more attacking reinforcements this summer. Christopher Nkunku and João Félix are both free to leave, Marc Guiu could depart on loan and it is even suggested that Chelsea will listen to offers for Noni Madueke this summer.
Estêvão will arrive from Palmeiras following the Club World Cup, after which Chelsea could still be incredibly active in the transfer market.