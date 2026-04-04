Chelsea Transfer News: Midfielder ‘Agrees’ to Become Blues’ Second Summer Signing

Chelsea are considering making a move for Strasbourg midfielder Valentín Barco who, according to a report, has already confirmed his willingness to join the Blues this summer.

While reports have claimed there is already a deal in place to sign Barco at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano has insisted things are not yet so advanced.

Chelsea are said to hold a strong interest in signing Barco at the end of the season and, given the two clubs share the same owners, recognize it could be a simple deal to complete. Talks have already been held with the Argentina international, who has given his approval to joining if Chelsea choose to pursue a transfer.

The Blues are now considering their options, which may well be dictated by the uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernández, before making a final decision on Barco, although there are plenty of signs to suggest he will follow teammate Emmanuel Emegha to Stamford Bridge this summer.

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Why Chelsea Want Valentín Barco

Valentín Barco has been excellent for Strasbourg. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

When Barco was coming through in Argentina with Boca Juniors, Chelsea were serious admirers. There was even a point at which the Blues seemed destined to land his signature before Barco opted to join Brighton & Hove Albion instead.

Chelsea’s interest has not disappeared. The opportunity to sign him at Strasbourg was taken gleefully in 2025 and the door has finally been opened to a transfer this time around.

Barco struggled during his time in the Premier League with Brighton, making just seven appearances before departing on loan. Now 21, he has rediscovered his best with Strasbourg after a permanent switch from left back to central midfield.

A do-it-all talent, Barco was one of many to star under current Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg. He is cool in possession and aggressive in defense, all while still being able to fill in at left back when needed.

There have been claims of interest from Bayern Munich, which come as no surprise given Barco’s excellent form this season. Strasbourg would make life incredibly difficult for any other suitors, but Chelsea have the chance to wrap up a relatively straightforward deal with their sister side.

Rosenior Promises Transfer Change

Rosenior knows Barco well. | FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images

The allure of Barco is clear, but a deal may not be universally popular among a Chelsea fanbase crying out for more experience in the squad.

Star left back Marc Cucurella echoed those concerns with a public plea to the ownership to abandon their youth-centered approach to transfers in favor of something more flexible that combines players of high potential with experienced veterans.

“You’ll see,” were the words of an excited Rosenior as he recently responded to reports claiming Chelsea are prepared to make such a change this summer.

“I think in recruitment, for me, the first thing I look at is character, is emotional stability, is calm,” he said “That’s something we’ve spoken about. That’s not a reflection on this group now. It’s how we improve the group moving forward.”

Fans may have to be patient as they await that recruitment shift. Barco has only just played his 100th career game and brings just seven games of Premier League experience, but his signing may be better-received if combined with the arrival of a more-senior head.

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