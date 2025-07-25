Chelsea ‘Very Close’ to Selling Wantaway Forward for Major Loss
João Félix could be on his way out of Chelsea with boyhood club Benfica looking like his next destination.
Portuguese outlet Record reports that Benfica are close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea to acquire 50% of Félix’s rights for a fee around €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.3 million). The transfer could be completed before the end of the week.
Félix was no longer considered in Enzo Maresca’s plans for the 2025–26 season, evidenced by Dario Essugo taking Felix‘s shirt number for the Club World Cup, a tournament Chelsea opted to play without Félix, who had just returned from a loan spell at AC Milan.
According to The Athletic, Chelsea’s initial asking price for Félix this summer was €50 million (£43.5 million, $58.7 million). Despite interest, teams weren’t willing to meet that price tag.
Félix has expressed his desire to return to Benfica in an effort to resurrect his career at the team where he garnered interest in 2018–19. Benfica were initially turned away due to the hefty fee Chelsea demanded, but Fabrizio Romano reveals that Las Águilas are now actively working on Félix’s return.
Chelsea spent £45 million ($61.3 million) last summer for the 25-year-old forward’s permanent transfer and signed him to a seven-year contract. Félix would go on to start in just three of his 12 Premier League appearances, scoring twice before leaving on loan to Serie A halfway through 2024–25.
After winning the 2019 Golden Boy award and Atlético Madrid prying him away from Benfica for €126 million (£113 million at the time), he has not found consistent minutes at a club.