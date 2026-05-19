Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A fixture that’s long been dreaded by Tottenham Hotspur supporters no longer appears so ominous, and the visitors have the chance to enjoy a celebratory night in west London on Tuesday.

While 10th-place Chelsea only have an outside shot of reviving their season and qualifying for the Champions League, Spurs require just a point from their final two games to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham United are still two points back after losing 3–1 at Newcastle United on Sunday. Their woefully inferior goal difference leaves Spurs needing one positive result over the next week to avoid a once-unfathomable fate.

However, trips to Stamford Bridge are seldom productive for the Lilywhites, no matter the quality of the hosts. This Chelsea team has been bad for months, although news of Xavi Alonso’s impending arrival should at least permeate a sense of optimism across a previously apathetic Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Blues were beaten in the FA Cup final by Manchester City on Saturday thanks to Antoine Semenyo’s pinpoint flick that’s drawn comparisons to Danny Welbeck’s similar-looking effort for England against Sweden at Euro 2012.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Score Prediction

Spurs Get Their Point

Spurs just need a point thanks to their vastly superior goal difference. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

There was a sense of ambivalence in N17 after Spurs were held to a point by Leeds United on Monday night, but that result could prove critical in keeping them in the division. Few supporters ever expect anything at the Bridge, but Sunday’s result on Tyneside has greatly improved their survival hopes.

While Chelsea will be keen to ensure the relegation scrap veers into the final day, they continue to perform with indifference. Sure, they’ve been relatively spirited in their most recent outings against Liverpool and Man City, but little indication that anything will be majorly different before Alonso takes the reins.

Spurs should fancy their chances of earning a sacred point.

Tottenham’s Stamford Bridge record : Spurs simply do not show up at Stamford Bridge. They’ve won just once away at Chelsea since the Premier League’s inception, and the Blues have won their five previous league outings against the Lilywhites.

: Spurs simply do not show up at Stamford Bridge. They’ve won just once away at Chelsea since the Premier League’s inception, and the Blues have won their five previous league outings against the Lilywhites. Chelsea’s winless run : The hosts stopped the rot at Anfield by holding Liverpool to a 1–1 draw, but the Blues still haven’t won a league game since the start of March, a run of seven games.

: The hosts stopped the rot at Anfield by holding Liverpool to a 1–1 draw, but the Blues still haven’t won a league game since the start of March, a run of seven games. Pressure eased on visitors: Had West Ham earned a result at Newcastle, you’d have fancied the still-depleted Spurs to wilt at the Bridge. However, the Hammers’ defeat should embolden Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who will feel as if they’re ever so close to avoiding humiliation.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Tottenham

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Chelsea have failed to win their previous seven Premier League games. | FotMob

Levi Colwill’s level of performance since recovering from a long-term knee injury may earn him a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, but Chelsea will be wary of overworking him. He’s played back-to-back 90 minutes, and could earn some respite here.

The same goes for captain Reece James, who’s only recently recovered from another hamstring injury.

Estêvão’s hamstring issue will sideline him for the World Cup, and there are no signs of Jamie Gittens returning before the end of the season. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are both in contention after fighting off their respective knocks, with Marc Cucurella likely to drop back into Chelsea’s defense.

Youngster Jesse Derry is out of action until the summer after sustaining a nasty head injury in the 3–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

De Zerbi has a big decision to make in goal. | FotMob

De Zerbi has confirmed Guglielmo Vicario’s availability for Tuesday’s game after he recovered from hernia surgery, but Antonín Kinsky deserves to keep his place between the posts. Kinsky’s outstanding save from Sean Longstaff in stoppage time preserved a point against Leeds United last Monday.

Dominic Solanke’s not yet ready to return from a hamstring injury, so Richarlison will continue up top for the visitors. Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani are likely to operate out wide again, although Djed Spence could be a contender to replace the latter down the right-hand side.

James Maddison missed a couple of training sessions after making his first appearance of the season last time out, and won’t return to Tottenham’s starting lineup in west London. However, the Englishman should once again be available for minutes off the bench.

Mohammed Kudus, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Ben Davies are all out injured for the visitors.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Tuesday, May 19

Tuesday, May 19 Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. BST / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

8:15 p.m. BST / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States NBCSN, Peacock United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

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