Chelsea XI vs. Arsenal: Rosenior Facing Late Fitness Calls—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

Enzo Fernández’s dramatic late winner on Saturday evening extended Chelsea’s winning run to five games with Liam Rosenior at the helm.

The Blues had found themselves 2–0 down at the break to the relegation-threatened West Ham United, but Rosenior’s changes at the interval helped the home side turn the tide.

Enzo Maresca’s successor is slowly starting to win over a sceptical fanbase, and if he oversees another dramatic comeback in north London, there will surely be very few left questioning Rosenior’s capacity to coach at the highest level.

Chelsea were depleted for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, with a 3–2 defeat perhaps not the worst result. Still, the task ahead on Tuesday night is a mammoth one.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium 🏆 Competition: Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup 📊 Recent form: WWWWW

Team News

Jamie Gittens was forced off at the weekend. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jamie Gittens

Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jamie Gittens 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Cole Palmer has recently recovered from a minor thigh issue and was in Chelsea’s starting lineup at the weekend. Marc Cucurella, João Pedro and Reece James all featured off the bench, surely with this fixture in mind.

Rosenior is without several defenders and midfielders for the second leg. Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo are missing at centre back, and Dário Essugo and Roméo Lavia are absent in midfield.

Jamie Gittens is another concern after he was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s dramatic come-from-behind victory. Estêvão, meanwhile, has been on compassionate leave in Brazil for personal reasons and his return for his fixture is up in the air.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

Chelsea are much healthier compared to the first leg. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—Just how significant could Sánchez’s save to deny Mikel Merino prove to be? Had Merino added a fourth in the first leg, Chelsea would be heading to the Emirates Stadium needing a miracle.

RB: Reece James—James was among the key first leg absentees, having produced a standout performance in the first Premier League meeting with Arsenal at the end of November.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Rosenior has swapped his centre backs around at the start of his reign, perhaps not yet knowing what his best pairing is. Fofana struggled in Naples last week but could be recalled against the Gunners.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah has been Chelsea’s standout centre back this season, and the Englishman, who suddenly boasts World Cup hopes, will remain in the XI.

LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard contributed to Saturday’s turnaround, nodding home the equaliser. Bukayo Saka’s injury means Cucurella may face up against ex-teammate Noni Madueke in north London.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo was suspended for the first leg at Stamford Bridge, but he’s available for Tuesday’s game. He’ll feel as if he has plenty of making up to do, given that he was sent off against Arsenal in November.

CM: Andrey Santos—The extra physicality in midfield may be crucial for Chelsea, with Santos’s involvement opening the door for Enzo Fernández to be deployed further forwards.

RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer wasn’t at his best on Saturday, but Rosenior would be brave to lead his talisman out of such an important fixture. He may return to the right wing here, given a lack of alternatives.

AM: Enzo Fernández—Chelsea’s match-winner at the weekend is coming of age, with his versatility allowing him to play multiple midfield roles to a high level for the new manager.

LW: Pedro Neto—Alejandro Garnacho’s brace leaves Chelsea with a chance, but the Argentine was quiet at the weekend and could be replaced by the similarly direct Neto down the left.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro’s majestic run of form continued at the weekend, scoring off the bench to ignite Chelsea’s comeback. He’s loving life under the new manager.

