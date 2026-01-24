Chelsea XI vs. Crystal Palace: Crucial Palmer Call Required—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea are searching for only a fourth Premier League victory since the November international break when they visit Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The dip in standards over the past few months cost Enzo Maresca his job but Liam Rosenior has made a winning start to his tenure with three triumphs from four outings. However, Chelsea seldom convinced during back-to-back wins over Brentford and Pafos, with Palace set to push them to their limits this weekend.

Chelsea will be desperate for three points to boost their push for Champions League qualification but Rosenior might have one eye on Wednesday’s European league phase finale with Napoli ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: LDDLW

Team News

Tosin Adarabioyo is out injured. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Roméo Lavia, Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jörgensen, Dário Essugo, Levi Colwill

Roméo Lavia, Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jörgensen, Dário Essugo, Levi Colwill 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea have been sweating over the fitness of Cole Palmer after he missed the midweek win over Pafos, but Rosenior has confirmed the attacking midfielder has a “really good chance” of featuring against Palace.

However, the Englishman won’t be joined in the matchday squad by Roméo Lavia, Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jörgensen, Dário Essugo and Levi Colwill, all of whom are currently recovering from injuries.

Mykhailo Mudryk remains unavailable through suspension after failing a drugs test.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Palmer should return for the Blues. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—With Jörgensen picking up an injury against Pafos, there is no doubt about Sánchez’s position in the starting lineup. Despite stronger performances this season, the Spaniard is still capable of dropping a clanger.

RB: Reece James—The skipper should return to the right back position having featured in midfield midweek and will be expected to not only defend resolutely, but offer Chelsea some creativity in wide areas.

CB: Wesley Fofana—The injuries to Tosin and Colwill restrict Rosenior’s options at the back, with Fofana expected to start at centre back ahead of Benoît Badiashile.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Rested against Pafos, Chalobah should be fresh for a challenging battle with Jean-Philippe Mateta—his former Palace teammate set to feature on Sunday despite exit links.

LB: Marc Cucurella—The return of both Daniel Muñoz and Ismaïla Sarr will cause major issues for Cucurella, especially if his midfield and forward teammates don’t provide the necessary cover.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caciedo scored the first header of his career midweek as he clinched a narrow win in Europe, with the holding midfielder now up to five goals in all competitions this term.

DM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández scored in his first-ever meeting with Palace but has blanked in the subsequent three outings. The Argentine will hope to get back among the goals on Sunday.

RW: Pedro Neto—The Portugal international can cause chaos with his speed and Palace’s depleted defence, now without former Blues youngster Marc Guéhi, might struggle to contain him.

AM: Cole Palmer—Rosenior’s positive update on the fitness of Palmer should pave the way for his return to the starting lineup, although the attacking midfielder’s minutes do need to be managed over the coming weeks.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garancho’s brace against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup has earned him back-to-back starts and it could be three on the spin for the lively Argentine.

ST: João Pedro—Liam Delap’s invisible performance against Pafos means Pedro will undoubtedly return to the team against Palace. The Brazilian scored his eighth of the season last weekend in the victory over Brentford.

