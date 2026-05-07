Chelsea XI vs. Liverpool: First Start for Forgotten Hero—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

A gritty FA Cup semifinal triumph over rivals Leeds United proved to be no more than a false dawn for Chelsea, who are slumping dramatically to close out a bitterly disappointing 2025–26 campaign.

Champions League soccer is almost entirely off the table for last season‘s Conference League winners. A run of six straight Premier League defeats leaves them ninth with just three games remaining. Perhaps a break from continental action will serve them well next season, even if BlueCo require UEFA’s generous prize money to keep the sinking ship afloat.

Stamford Bridge has veered to antipathy, and those traveling to Anfield this weekend will doubtless make their feelings towards the owners known.

Chelsea could yet worm their way into Europe’s premier club competition, but there’s a sense that the Blues are merely playing for pride on Merseyside.

McFarlane Hopeful of Injury Returns

Chelsea could have two wingers back available for Saturday’s game. | Chelsea Football Club/Getty Images

The mood was somewhat upbeat ahead of kickoff against Nottingham Forest on Monday, as Levi Colwill and Reece James were named among the substitutes. The former made his first appearance of the season, playing all of the second half, but James wasn’t yet ready for a return to action.

Having had another five days to recover, Chelsea’s captain is surely in contention for minutes against Liverpool.

Calum McFarlane labeled the injuries that ruled Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho out against Forest as “knocks,” so the pair are expected to be available for Saturday’s game. Jamie Gittens, who’s been bothered by a hamstring injury for much of 2026, could also make his return to the matchday squad.

Estêvão remains sidelined with a significant hamstring issue, while Robert Sánchez has been ruled out as a result of his nasty head clash with Morgan Gibbs-White. The Forest star seemingly came out of the incident worse, but Sánchez was also withdrawn from proceedings. A risk shouldn’t be taken at Anfield.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Robert Sánchez, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk.

: Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Robert Sánchez, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Colwill is ready for his first start of the season. | FotMob

GK: Filip Jörgensen—After a spell on the sidelines through injury, Jörgensen was needed off the bench against Forest due to Sánchez’s collision with Gibbs-White. The Dane will be thrust back into the starting role while the Spaniard is still feeling a little dazed.

RB: Malo Gusto—Chelsea’s defending was abhorrent last time out, with Gusto guilty of giving away a penalty that led to Forest’s second goal. He’ll come out of the team once James is fully fit again, but that might not be this week.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—McFarlane seems to have a soft spot for the former Fulham defender, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tosin retains his place.

CB: Levi Colwill—Chelsea have cautiously worked Colwill back to match fitness, with 45 minutes on Monday suggesting he could be ready for more at Anfield. The left-footed center back should aid the flow of his team’s build-up play.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella would be worthy of dropping if Chelsea had a proper alternative. However, Jorrel Hato has seldom seemed comfortable at left back since joining the club.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—The dominant iteration of Caicedo from 2025 has gone missing this calendar year. Perhaps he’s already downed his tools with the World Cup in sight?

DM: Andrey Santos—Santos was one of the very few who emerged from the Liam Rosenior era with any credit, and it’s time for McFarlane to return the Brazilian to a starting role.

RM: Cole Palmer—The English playmaker continues to perform meekly for the Blues, and he’s struggled to produce his best work from the right flank.

AM: Enzo Fernández—He’ll don the armband again until James makes his entrance, and will benefit from the presence of outlets in Chelsea’s frontline.

LM: Pedro Neto—Neto may merely be a so-so option out wide, but at least he runs and can get in behind defenses. McFarlane should also have the unpopular Garnacho to call upon as an alternative.

ST: João Pedro—If Chelsea are to enjoy an uptick before the season draws to a close, João Pedro will have much to do with it. He scored a superb overhead kick late on against Forest, refusing to let his standards slip as his teammates floundered.

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