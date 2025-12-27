Chris Richards Hints at Return Date After USMNT Star Stretchered Out of Carabao Cup Quarterfinals
Crystal Palace and USMNT defender Chris Richards assured fans he will not be sidelined for long after leaving his side’s Carabao Cup quarterfinals defeat to Arsenal on a stretcher.
Richards challenged for a header 75 minutes into Palace’s eventual defeat before slumping to the turf in pain. Replays of the incident did not point to anything of substance but Richards required several minutes of treatment before leaving the field on a stretcher with his legs covered by a sheet.
Palace fans were fearful of a serious injury to one of their key defenders, while USMNT supporters were left sweating over another crushing fitness issue just days after captain Tyler Adams suffered a nasty knee injury which has left the Bournemouth midfielder in a race against time to recover before next summer’s World Cup on home turf.
Fortunately for Richards, it appears as though his injury may have looked more serious than it actually was.
“Thanks everybody for the messages, won’t be long til I’m back,” Richards posted on Instagram.
Oliver Glasner Confident of Quick Return
Palace are back in action on Sunday with a visit from Tottenham Hotspur. While manager Oliver Glasner does not expect the USMNT star back in action so soon, he was hopeful Richards would be available by the time 2026 arrives next week.
“He had a knock on his foot, [someone] stamped on his foot and it had to be stitched,” Glasner revealed. “The doctor told me it doesn’t look so bad. I’m always hopeful and we have to be hopeful.
“I don’t know if he will be okay for the Tottenham game but I’m still hoping he will be back for the Fulham game [on Jan. 1] because we have 16 outfield players and we can’t afford to miss someone else.“
The news comes as an enormous boost for the USMNT, with Richards a crucial fixture in Mauricio Pochettino’s roster, The young defender missed the 2022 World Cup through injury but will be desperate to finally make his tournament debut next summer.