Christen Eriksen Makes Transfer Admission Amid Wrexham Speculation
After Christian Eriksen was linked with a shock move to Wrexham, the midfielder opened up about his desire to play outside of England next season.
Eriksen, who joined Manchester United in July 2022, is in the market for a new club upon the expiry of his contract with the Red Devils. The 33-year-old has yet to make any official moves, but recent comments from the Fearless in Devotion podcast hinted that Phil Parkinson wants the Denmark international to play for Wrexham next season.
Although Eriksen did not comment on the circulating rumor, he did reveal a key factor in his decision-making process when considering his next destination.
“I would rather get away from the Premier League. I feel I have had my turn in the Premier League, so I am looking outside the English borders,” Eriksen told Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport.
“It's been a great place for me and my family, and we've been there for many years. When I moved from Tottenham to Inter, it wasn't the plan for me to go back to England,” he continued. “I've been there for three and a half years again since then, so you can never say never, but the priority is for me to leave.”
Eriksen arrived in London in Aug. 2013 and spent the next seven years representing Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder made 305 appearances for Spurs and tallied 69 goals along the way. He then transferred to Inter Milan in Jan. 2020 and helped the Italian giants win Serie A in his debut season.
His time at Manchester United has not been as successful, but he did win the 2023 Carabao Cup and the 2024 FA Cup with the Red Devils. He could only watch from the bench, though, as his side fell 1–0 to Tottenham in the 2024–25 Europa League final.
Even before the club's Europa League heartache, it became increasingly clear that Eriksen was one of the players who would soon make way at the end of Manchester United's disastrous 2024–25 campaign. The 33-year-old recorded only 11 starts in the Premier League this past season, and most were due to the club's injury crisis.
Wrexham could have used a player of his experience, especially as the Red Dragons prepare to embark on their first EFL Championship campaign in 43 years, but the ex-Spurs man seems determined to leave England behind.
Now that Eriksen has his sights set on a new challenge, he will have to decide whether he wishes to keep playing in Europe or perhaps make a move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League.