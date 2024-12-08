USMNT's Christian Pulisic Expected to Miss Weeks With Calf Injury, per Report
Christian Pulisic could miss several matches for AC Milan this month, after the USMNT forward came off injured during Friday’s 2–1 Serie A defeat away at Atalanta.
Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Pulisic is set to miss 2-3 weeks with a calf injury, which forced him off after 38 minutes at the Gewiss Stadium. Milan manager Paolo Fonseca revealed Pulisic is expected to miss Milan’s Champions League match at home against Crvena zvezda on Wednesday.
Pulisic has been in excellent form for Milan this campaign, with eight goals and six assists from 20 matches in all competitions, and he will undergo an MRI scan on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.
Any prolonged absence for Pulisic will be a huge blow for his side, as Milan prepare to face three matches in nine days.
Milan currently sits in seventh in Serie A, 12 points behind the league leaders after their league defeat away at Atalanta, but have fared better in Europe this season, sitting in 16th place in the Champions League standings after three wins and two losses from its first five matches.
After Wednesday’s fixture against Crvena zvezda, AC Milan will welcome Genoa to the San Siro next Sunday before traveling to Verona on Dec. 20.