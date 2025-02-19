Christian Pulisic Holds Champions League Goalscoring Record Despite AC Milan Elimination
Christian Pulisic's record-breaking Champions League campaign for AC Milan was cut short when Feyenoord eliminated the Rossoneri in the knockout phase playoffs.
Despite a rocky start, AC Milan finished out the Champions League league phase with five wins in their last six matches to secure a spot in the knockout phase playoffs. So much of the Rossoneri's success in the league phase came from Pulisic, who found the back of the net four times in seven appearances.
In fact, the 26-year-old became the first U.S. men's national team player in history to record four goals in a single Champions League campaign. No other USMNT player ever managed such a feat, and Pulisic did so without even getting to the round of 16.
The USMNT captain could have furthered his record-European campaign, but AC Milan could not get past Feyenoord in the knockout phase playoffs. The Rossoneri suffered a 1–0 defeat in the first leg and came into the second leg needing to win by at least two goals to make the round of 16.
Santiago Giménez got the hosts on the scoresheet inside of 60 seconds, but Theo Hernández's second yellow card all-but punched Feyenoord's ticket to the next round. Down to 10 men, Sérgio Conceição's squad only managed a 1–1 draw at the San Siro and was eliminated 1–2 on aggregate.
Despite AC Milan's disappointing finish, Pulisic still has his individual goalscoring record as a consolation prize. The American superstar scored against Liverpool, Club Brugge, Slovan Bratislava and Dinamo Zagreb.
The record might not be his for much longer, though. Weston McKennie is just one goal away from tying Pulisic's feat. The USMNT midfielder has scored three goals for Juventus during their 2024–25 Champions League campaign and still has the second leg against PSV Eindhoven to play.