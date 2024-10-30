Cloe Lacasse Tears ACL, Will Miss Portion of 2025 NWSL Season
The Utah Royals FC announced forward Cloé Lacasse had been placed on the season-ending injury list with immediate effect after rupturing her ACL and spraining her MCL.
The Canadian international is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will miss a portion of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season.
On Oct. 20, Lacasse suffered the injury in the second half of the Royals' last match away to Angel City FC. Since then, she has undergone a successful surgery during the FIFA international window and will now work closely with Utah's medical staff to return to play.
Lacasse has been a revitalizing figure for the Royals in 2024. The 31-year-old arrived as a midseason signing during the summer transfer window from English WSL side Arsenal. At the time, Utah was bottom of the NWSL standings.
Across nine NWSL matches, the Canadian has played 664 minutes and has scored a team-high four goals. She even recorded the club’s first-ever hat-trick on October 13, the first hat-trick for any player during the 2024 NWSL season.
Although Utah cannot qualify for the 2024 NWSL playoffs, the team has climbed to 10th in the standings. Lacasse's absence comes with just one match left to play in the regular season, with Utah on a four-match unbeaten streak.
The Royals, a 2024 NWSL expansion club, will close out their first year in the NWSL at home against the reigning NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC on Friday, Nov. 1.